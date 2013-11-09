Preview: Arizona State at Utah

No. 24 Arizona State visits Utah for a Pac-12 Conference matchup on Saturday. The Sun Devils have defeated the Utes by a lopsided margin in each of the last two meetings, with the most recent occurring in Tempe. Taylor Kelly passed for 326 yards and three scores in last season’s meeting as the Sun Devils scored 37 points on the Utes with 512 yards of total offense.

Coming off a 55-21 blowout of Washington State, the Sun Devils own a one-game lead in the Pac-12 South, and a win against Utah will only get them closer to a spot in the conference championship. The Utes are no strangers to upsets, having done just that to then-No. 5 Stanford earlier this season, but the offense potentially could be without Travis Wilson. The standout quarterback suffered a sprained finger late in the first half against Arizona and has been limited despite playing through the pain against the Wildcats and USC.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Arizona State -7

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (6-2, 4-1 Pac-12): The Sun Devils are riding a three-game winning streak during which they’ve scored over 50 points in each contest. Kelly threw for 275 yards and five scores in the win over the Cougars, bringing his season total of touchdown passes to 23 - tied for fifth-best in the nation. Arizona State is averaging 46.6 points this season while holding opponents to 26.

ABOUT UTAH (4-4, 1-4): The Utes have lost three of their last four games after starting the year 3-1. Against USC, Utah only could muster a field goal without a healthy Wilson under center. The sophomore attempted 14 passes but completed only five against the Trojans, and backup Adam Schulz didn’t fare much better, going 7-of-17 with an interception.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Utah has not beaten Arizona State since 1976.

2. The Utes are 0-3 against Pac-12 South teams this season.

3. Utah co-offensive coordinator Dennis Erickson was the head coach at Arizona State from 2007-11. He will be facing his former team for the first time since being fired.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 35, Utah 21