No. 24 Arizona State 20, Utah 19: Taylor Kelly connected with Richard Smith on a 14-yard pass for the go-ahead score with 2:37 remaining as the visiting Sun Devils held off the upset-minded Utes.

Kelly passed for 144 yards and rushed for two scores for Arizona State (7-2, 5-1 Pac-12), which trailed by 12 points at the end of third quarter. Marion Grice rushed for a game-high 136 yards as the Sun Devils fought back to stay atop the Pac-12 South.

Travis Wilson, who threw for a combined total of 66 yards in his last two games due to a sprained finger, finished with 121 yards and two scores for Utah. Sean Fitzgerald had a touchdown grab and Dres Anderson caught another while recording his fifth game this season with more than 100 yards receiving.

The Sun Devils struck first on the opening drive of the game when Kelly scored on a 10-yard run but Utah’s defense did not allow a score for the next two quarters. Wilson threw an 8-yard TD pass to Anderson and Andy Phillips kicked a 51-yard field goal to give the Utes a 9-7 lead into the break.

Phillips kicked a 43-yard field goal on the opening drive of the third quarter and Wilson added a second touchdown pass to Fitzgerald to make it 19-7. Kelly ended the Sun Devils’ scoring drought in the fourth quarter with a 2-yard run and the TD strike to Smith while Arizona State’s defense picked off two passes in the fourth quarter to prevent a Utes’ comeback.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Utah is now 0-4 against Pac-12 South opponents. ... Arizona State has not lost to Utah since 1976. ... The Sun Devils, who were averaging 46.6 points, scored a season-low 20.