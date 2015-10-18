No. 4 Utah stays unbeaten with 34-18 win

SALT LAKE CITY -- Special teams were nothing special for Utah for the first time in ages. A flurry of special-teams mistakes nearly put the first blemish on the Utes’ perfect season.

Utah’s defense and offense came through in the fourth quarter to prevent that from happening and helped the No. 4 Utes rally past Arizona State with a 34-18 victory on Saturday night.

“Everybody was still confident we would win that game,” said Utah quarterback Travis Wilson, who threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Utes. “Guys stepped up and made good plays and I‘m so happy with the way we finished.”

Utah (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) snapped a 11-game losing streak against the Sun Devils (4-3, 2-2 Pac-12) dating to 1977 when both teams played in the Western Athletic Conference.

Halting the streak proved to be anything but easy. The Sun Devils sacked Wilson five times and scored 15 points on special teams.

The special-teams struggles culminated in the third quarter when receiver Britain Covey threw an illegal forward pass to receiver Bubba Poole in the end zone on a kickoff return. Utah was penalized on the play and Arizona State capitalized with a safety to take a 15-14 lead.

The Sun Devils extended the lead to 18-14 on a 44-yard field goal from kicker Zane Gonzalez with 1:30 left in the third quarter. Gonzalez made one from 28 yards earlier in the quarter to cut Utah’s lead to one.

Related Coverage Preview: Arizona State at Utah

It wasn’t nearly enough to overcome Utah’s defense, which held Arizona State’s offense without a touchdown.

“We have totally bought in,” Utah linebacker Gionni Paul said. “We are flying around, making plays. We know the recipe.”

Running back Devontae Booker rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries for Utah.

Quarterback Mike Bercovici passed for 242 yards and an interception to lead Arizona State, which struggled to move the chains for four quarters. The Sun Devils had just 15 rushing yards and were 5 of 18 on third down.

“They outplayed us from a defensive perspective when we were on offense,” Bercovici said. “Really, it’s on me. I was taking too many sacks. We had opportunities out there. We just didn’t take advantage of them.”

Arizona State’s upset bid fell apart on the fourth quarter after two bad punts and a fumble helped Utah start three consecutive drives in Sun Devils territory. The Utes did not waste any of the scoring opportunities.

Booker broke free on a 25-yard gallop to put Utah ahead 21-18. Then Andy Phillips kicked a 43-yard field goal and added a 35-yarder after a Tevin Carter fumble recovery at the Arizona State 23 to make it 27-18 with 4:20 remaining.

Bercovici drove Arizona State into Utah territory with less than two minutes remaining, but defensive end Pita Taumoepenu sacked him on third down and the Sun Devils turned it over on downs on the next play.

Booker broke loose for a 62-yard touchdown run with 1:11 left and put an exclamation point on Utah’s fourth-quarter comeback.

“The way the game was going, it was a defensive struggle,” Arizona State coach Todd Graham said. “We made too many mental mistakes in the back end that hurt us.”

Utah struck first, going up 7-0 on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to tight end Harrison Handley. Wilson completed all six of his passes on the drive.

But the momentum generated by the Utes ended up being short lived. Special-teams breakdowns helped Arizona State take the lead, even though the Sun Devils gained only 5 yards of total offense in the first quarter.

Arizona State quickly tied it 7-7 when Tim White returned the kickoff after Utah’s touchdown 100 yards. De‘Chavon Hayes returned a punt 48 yards after the Utes’ next drive, setting up Gonzalez’s 34-yard field goal that put the Sun Devils ahead 10-7.

“Special teams were atrocious and almost cost us the game,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “That’s not like us. We have to get that fixed.”

Utah settled down temporarily in the second quarter. The Utes took a 14-10 lead after wide receiver Kenneth Scott had back-to-back catches for 53 yards.

Utah’s defense kept Arizona State from answering before halftime. The Sun Devils gained just 91 total yards and had three first downs in the first half.

NOTES: RB Devontae Booker moved past Eddie Lewis for seventh place in career rushing yardage at Utah on his second carry of the game. ... Coming into the game, Arizona State had the top three solo tacklers in the Pac-12: Salamo Fiso (45 tackles), Jordan Simone (41) and Christian Sam (33). They combined for 16 total tackles against the Utes ... Utah last defeated Arizona State at home in 1973, knocking off then-No. 8 Arizona State 36-31.