Preview: Arizona State at Washington

Washington is still in the hunt to win the North Division of the Pac-12, but the No. 7 Huskies can't afford another loss Saturday against visiting Arizona State. Washington's 12-game winning streak came to an end last weekend against USC, and the Huskies lost another key defensive player to a season-ending injury, but a win against the struggling Sun Devils would be a nice lift heading into their showdown next week against North Division leader and bitter rival Washington State.

Washington linebacker Azeem Victor broke a bone in his right leg against USC and underwent surgery Sunday, a week after top pass-rusher Joe Mathis had surgery on his foot and was also declared out for the season. The Huskies managed to get by without a heavy pass rush in previous games, but USC quarterback Sam Darnold was sacked just once while completing 23-of-33 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns in last week's win. Washington should be catching Arizona State at the right time, as the Sun Devils have lost four straight games and continue to surrender points at a rapid rate. In the 49-26 loss Saturday against No. 11 Utah, the Utes scored four touchdowns on drives of four plays or less and the Sun Devils enter this game ranked 115th in the nation in scoring defense (37.8).

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Washington -27.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (5-5, 2-5, Pac-12): A bright spot for the Sun Devils continues to be freshman wide receiver N'Keal Harry, who pocketed his first 100-yard receiving game last weekend. Harry finished with a season-high eight catches for 114 yards and also took a lateral pass and turned it into a remarkable 31-yard touchdown run in which he weaved and juked his way through a half dozen defenders. Washington's injuries on defense might hurt them most in the passing game and particularly when Harry's the target.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (9-1, 6-1): The Huskies have one of the best wide receivers in the Pac-12 in John Ross, who comes in leading the conference in touchdown receptions (15) and second in receiving yards (896). He's been at his best of late as well, combining for 14 catches for 362 yards and four touchdowns in the last two games and there's no reason to believe he'll slow down against the Sun Devils. Dante Pettis, the other fleet-footed wide receiver for the Huskies, is probably looking to bounce back from a sub-par game against USC in which he caught two passes for 22 yards, a week after snaring three touchdowns against California.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Arizona State has allowed 24 plays of 40 yards or more this season, which ranks 127th in Division 1.

2. Washington leads the FBS in turnover margin (+1.5) and has allowed 14 points off turnovers while scoring 89 following takeaways.

3. Arizona State has won the last 10 games against the Huskies.

PREDICTION: Washington 52, Arizona State 35