Browning helps No. 6 Washington rout Arizona State

SEATTLE -- Sixth-ranked Washington stumbled around on offense for a quarter Saturday afternoon, leaving room for question about whether the Huskies had fully rebounded from their first loss of the season seven days earlier.

Over the three quarters that followed, the Huskies continually found ways to put points on the board.

Heisman Trophy candidate Jake Browning threw two touchdown passes, running back Myles Gaskin added 127 rushing yards and a score, and linebacker Keishawn Bierris broke a 35-yard return touchdown of an onside kick as Washington cruised to a 44-18 win over Arizona State on Saturday.

"Coach (Chris Petersen) said it would be tragic if USC beat us twice," senior cornerback Kevin King said, referring to last week's 26-13 loss to USC to dash Washington's hopes of a perfect season. "I was glad to see that our team moved forward to the next step. We didn't act like (the loss) didn't happen, but we didn't dwell on it."

Browning completed 27 of 44 passes for 338 yards, connecting on 15 in a row over one stretch, and hit Chico McClatcher and Dante Pettis for long first-half touchdowns as the Huskies (10-1, 7-1 Pac-12) moved into a tie atop the Pac-12 North standings.

Washington and Washington State go into Friday's Apple Cup tied for first place, with the winner earning a chance to play in the Pac-12 championship game.

"We'll have our hands full, for sure," Petersen said of Friday's game against Washington State in Pullman. "It'll be a heck of a game."

John Ross caught 12 passes for 95 yards for the Huskies, while Pettis added 105 yards on seven receptions.

Related Coverage Preview: Arizona State at Washington

Tight end Jay Jay Wilson caught two touchdown passes and a two-point conversion for Arizona State (5-6, 2-6). Sun Devils quarterback Manny Wilkins threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter after being held to just 77 yards over the first three quarters. Wilkins completed 20 of 32 passes for 227 yards for the game.

Washington, which had dropped two spots in the College Football Playoff Rankings, jumped out to a 30-0 lead before Arizona State finally got on the scoreboard late in the third quarter. Zane Gonzalez's 50-yard field goal with 2:17 remaining in the third cut the Sun Devils' deficit to 30-3.

Arizona State scored its first touchdown of the game on a Hail-Mary-type pass to Wilson on fourth-and-goal from the Washington 18-yard line with 10:27 left in the game. Wilson caught the two-point conversion to pull the Sun Devils to within 30-11.

Washington recovered an onside kick and scored two plays later, on Gaskin's 45-yard run, before Wilson struck again with another fourth-touchdown touchdown reception, this time from 9 yards out with 6:10 remaining.

Bierria grabbed the onside kick on a bounce and ran it back 35 yards for the clinching touchdown, giving the Huskies a 44-18 lead with just over six minutes left.

"I'm just proud of the way this team fought," Arizona State's Wilkins said. "We did a lot of things late."

The Huskies' Cameron Van Winkle hit three field goals, making him the third kicker in school history to go over 300 points in his career.

Browning overcame two early interceptions to throw a pair of long touchdown passes on the way to a 24-0 halftime lead. Browning hit McClatcher for a 75-yard catch-and-run early in the second quarter and added a 46-yard strike to Pettis nine minutes later.

Running back Lavon Coleman added a 1-yard touchdown run just before halftime, the Huskies' third touchdown of the second quarter after a lackluster start from the Washington offense.

Browning completed 14 of 23 passes for 236 yards in the first half but got off to a slow start. The Sun Devils intercepted him twice, failing to score after both opportunities.

Washington was unable to take advantage of a turnover deep in Arizona State territory midway through the first quarter. Sun Devils punt returner Tim White fumbled the ball away at the 11-yard line, but the Huskies had to settle for a 30-yard field goal by Van Winkle to take a 3-0 lead with 6:49 remaining in the opening quarter.

Arizona State forced a turnover just over four minutes later when cornerback Kareem Orr intercepted a Browning pass at the Arizona State 37, but the Sun Devils followed that with a three-and-out.

Browning threw another interception on Washington's next possession that linebacker Koron Crump returned it 60 yards for an apparent touchdown. But a block-in the-back call on the Sun Devils on the return left Arizona State with a first down at the Washington 13. Three plays later, the Huskies' King made an incredible, one-handed interception in the end zone to thwart that opportunity.

"As an offense, when turnovers happen, we've got to put points on the board," Wilkins said. "And that falls on me."

McClatcher followed that with the 75-yard touchdown reception, which came on a short pass that he broke for a 10-0 lead with 13:08 left in the half.

Nine minutes later, Browning hit Pettis deep over the middle for a 46-yard score and a 17-0 advantage with 4:08 remaining. Coleman scored on a 1-yard run with 16 seconds left in the half.

In the second quarter, Browning completed 10 of 15 passes for 204 yards and the two touchdowns.

NOTES: Arizona State reserve DL Jalen Bates was helped off the field during pregame warmups and did not play in the game. ... Washington was playing without LBs Joe Mathis and Azeem Victor, both of whom were out with what are expected to be season-ending injuries. ... Washington's win snapped a 10-game losing streak against Arizona State, the Sun Devils' longest running streak against a conference opponent. ... Arizona State's reputation for stealing opponents' signals led to Washington unveiling three 10-foot-high curtains that it used on the sideline to shield the play calls.