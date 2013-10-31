Preview: Arizona State at Washington State

Arizona State can take another step toward being the South Division representative in the Pac-12 title game when it visits pass-happy Washington State on Saturday. The Sun Devils hold a one-game lead over three teams in the division race and are averaging 56.3 points in three conference victories. Ironically, the Cougars have allowed an average of 56.3 in their three Pac-12 defeats, while quarterback Connor Halliday set a FBS record with 89 pass attempts against Oregon on Oct. 19.

Washington State isn’t even attempting to establish a running game as Halliday is being asked to air it out. The junior set school and conference records with 557 passing yards against the Ducks but was also picked off four times. Arizona State has a versatile attack with senior running back Marion Grice leading the nation with 18 total touchdowns and junior quarterback Taylor Kelly faring well through the air and on the ground. The Sun Devils’ defense held Washington star runner Bishop Sankey to 22 rushing yards in a victory on Oct. 19.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Arizona State -11.5

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12): The Sun Devils are averaging 45.4 points – the school record is 46.8 in 1972 – and Kelly is having a fantastic season with 2,236 yards and 18 passing touchdowns and another 249 yards and three scores on the ground. Grice has rushed for 553 yards and 12 touchdowns and added six receiving touchdowns to close in on Wilford White’s single-season mark of 22 in 1950, but sophomore wideout Jaelen Strong (45 receptions for 685 yards) is bothered by an ankle injury. Junior defensive end Carl Bradford has a team-best 9.5 tackles for loss and a pass defense allowing 205.3 yards per game (22nd in the nation) will be tested by Washington State’s repeated throwing.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (4-4, 2-3): Halliday has thrown for 2,798 and 18 touchdowns but also leads the nation with 17 interceptions. The 557-yard performance broke the previous school record of 531 (Alex Brink, 2005) and was further evidence of the rapport he has built with sophomore Gabe Marks (59 for 655), who had a school-record 13 receptions and topped 100 yards for the fourth time in his career. The defense allows 29.9 points and 440.4 yards per game but features a solid secondary duo in senior free safety Deone Bucannon (team-best 73 tackles) and senior cornerback Damante Hornton, who share the team lead of four interceptions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Arizona State has won eight of the past nine meetings and holds a 24-13-2 series lead.

2. The Sun Devils have held back-to-back opponents to less than 100 rushing yards for the first time since 2009.

3. Washington State has had 10 or more receivers catch passes in seven of its eight games.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 51, Washington State 37