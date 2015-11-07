Preview: Arizona State at Washington State

Sideline tactics will be something to watch from both teams when Arizona State visits Washington State on Saturday. The Sun Devils have been accused of stealing signals in their last two games, which Cougars coach Mike Leach brought to light during his press conference Monday.

“They probably ought to do an investigation on them,” Leach told reporters. “I mean, you’ve got two straight schools with concerns over it, back-to-back and they have a reputation for it that extends beyond that. The conference probably ought to investigate them and see what they’re doing, make sure nothing is illegal.” Oregon went to extraordinary lengths last week to protect their signals from Arizona State by using curtains on the sideline. Asked if his team would do the same, Leach said, “You never know, we might.” Both teams are still vying for bowl bids late in the season but have only four games left to make it happen.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Washington State -2.5

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (4-4, 2-3 Pac-12): The Sun Devils suffered a gut-wrenching 61-55 loss to Oregon in triple overtime last week and have dropped consecutive games in Pac-12 play. After practice Tuesday, coach Todd Graham admitted to stealing signals but told reporters his team isn’t guilty of anything illegal and it’s up to teams to protect their signals. Arizona State needs two more wins to salvage an otherwise disappointing season and become bowl eligible for a fifth straight time.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (5-3, 3-2): The Cougars were a field goal away from forcing overtime against No. 8 Stanford last week, but Erik Powell’s 43-yard attempt missed wide right and the Cardinal escaped Pullman with a 30-28 victory. Washington State is one win away from a bowl bid, which would be the second in four seasons under Leach. But for that to happen, the Cougars will have to snap a three-game losing streak against the Sun Devils, who have also won 10 of the last 11 games in the series.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington State’s passing offense leads the Pac-12 and ranks third in the nation at 407.4 yards per game.

2. Arizona State RB D.J. Foster has recorded at least one reception in 48 consecutive games, the longest active streak in FBS, and needs one more to break the Pac-12 record set by USC’s Kareem Kelly from 1999-2002.

3. The Sun Devils are 8-1 in games following a loss under Graham.

PREDICTION: Washington State 31, Arizona State 28