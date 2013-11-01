Arizona State 55, Washington State 21: Taylor Kelly matched a career high with five touchdown passes and also rushed for two scores as the Sun Devils routed the host Cougars in Pac-12 play.

Kelly passed for 275 yards and rushed for 66, D.J. Foster had two scoring receptions and Marion Grice rushed for 94 yards as Arizona State (6-2, 4-1) built a 42-7 lead while cruising to its third straight victory. The Sun Devils are averaging 56 points in their four conference wins.

Connor Halliday was 29-for-54 for 300 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for Washington State (4-5, 2-4). Gabe Marks and Rickey Galvin caught scoring receptions for the Cougars, who were outrushed 282-2 while losing their third consecutive contest.

Kelly ran for two scores and connected with Jaelen Strong on an 11-yard touchdown pass in a 21-point opening quarter. He tossed second-quarter touchdown passes to Foster, Richard Smith and Chris Coyle as Arizona State led 42-14 at halftime.

Washington State’s Jeremiah Laufasa scored on a 4-yard run early in the third quarter before Kelly threw his fifth touchdown pass – a 23-yarder to Foster. Zane Gonzalez kicked two field goals in the final quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Sun Devils have won nine of the last 10 meetings. … Washington State S Deone Bucannon recorded his fifth interception of the season and 14th of his career. … Kelly has accounted for 28 touchdowns this season – 23 via the air and five on the ground.