Preview: Arkansas at Alabama

Head coach Nick Saban has never been the most affable interview subject, and his disdain for the media is reaching new heights as No. 10 Alabama fights its way back into the playoff picture. The Crimson Tide will try to give their coach something to smile about when they host Arkansas on Saturday.

Alabama was an underdog for the first time in recent history last week at Georgia – a development that became an easy throw-in to any story about the team leading up to the game and an easy punchline after the Crimson Tide ripped off a 38-10 victory over the Bulldogs. “If it was up to (the media), we’re six-foot under already,” Saban chided reporters at a press conference this week. “We’re dead and buried and gone. Gone!” The veteran coach is attempting to keep the fire hot for his players in an effort to avoid a letdown against the Razorbacks, who are coming off an impressive road win of their own after taking down Tennessee 24-20 last week. Arkansas controlled the game from the ground last week and will again feature running back Alex Collins.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Alabama -16.5

ABOUT ARKANSAS (2-3, 1-1 SEC): Collins carried the ball at least 26 times and ended up with at least 151 yards and one touchdown in each of the last three games. The junior is a key to coach Bret Bielema’s preferred method of ball control and strong defense, and Arkansas came up with enough on defense last week to support the running game and end a three-game slide. Freshman running back Rawleigh Williams is seeing his role increase as well and is coming off a season-best 100 yards on 14 carries against Tennessee.

ABOUT ALABAMA (4-1, 1-1): One of the biggest differences for the Crimson Tide last week, as opposed to their 47-37 loss to Ole Miss in Week 3, was the turnover-free performance from quarterback Jake Coker. The senior only attempted 16 passes at Georgia and threw for one touchdown without an interception while leaning on star running back Derrick Henry. “The quarterback did a fantastic job, we moved the ball effectively on offense,” Saban told reporters. “We made a couple of explosive plays.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Alabama has taken eight straight in the series, including a 14-13 triumph on the road last season.

2. The Razorbacks have not won back-to-back road games against SEC opponents since 2011.

3. The Crimson Tide defense has forced 21 three-and-outs over the last two games.

PREDICTION: Alabama 24, Arkansas 13