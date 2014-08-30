Preview: Arkansas at Auburn

Gus Malzahn revealed a glimpse of the hand he’s holding as fifth-ranked Auburn looks to rebound from last season’s national title game loss when it opens its season against visiting Southeastern Conference-rival Arkansas on Saturday. While the second-year coach acknowledged that sophomore Jeremy Johnson would get the start, fellow quarterback Nick Marshall is expected to see some time under center as well. “We have a plan, and they know that plan,” Malzahn said in regard to the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Johnson and dual threat Marshall, who is serving a punishment after being cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana last month.

The electric Marshall was dynamic since transferring from junior college and positioned the Tigers within 13 seconds of a national championship last season before Florida State rallied in the Rose Bowl. While Auburn also has lofty expectations in 2014, Arkansas is looking to pick up the pieces after losing its final nine games overall last season - and all eight within the conference. The Razorbacks didn’t do themselves any favors against eventual SEC champion Auburn by committing three turnovers en route to a 35-17 setback in November.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Auburn -20.5.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (2013: 3-9): First-year coach Bret Bielema gave a vote of confidence to Brandon Allen, who may not be viewed as the answer by others as his truck was set on fire on Monday in an incident being investigated for a potential case of arson. The junior quarterback is looking to rebound after being plagued by a shoulder ailment for much of last season. Allen completed just 49.6 percent of his passes and would be wise to lean on running backs Alex Collins (1,026 yards), Jonathan Williams (900) and speedy Korliss Marshall to chew up both yards and the clock in an attempt to keep Auburn’s offense on the sideline.

ABOUT AUBURN (2013: 12-2): While the Tigers’ passing game temporarily is in flux, the club led the nation in rushing (328.3 yards per contest) and was 13th in points (39.5) last season. Heisman Trophy finalist Tre Mason (SEC-leading 1,621 yards, 22 touchdowns) has since moved on to St. Louis of the NFL, providing the opportunity for bruiser Cameron Artis-Payne and Corey Grant to share the workload. The two won’t have the option of running behind left tackle Greg Robinson, who was the second overall pick of the 2014 draft by the Rams.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Auburn WR Sammie Coates, who was named a preseason All-SEC selection, had a team-leading 42 receptions and averaged 21.5 yards per catch last season.

2. Arkansas, which has won three of four at Jordan-Hare Stadium, has lost 11 consecutive conference games dating to the 2012 season.

3. Tigers’ Josh Holsey will receive the start in place of fellow CB Jonathon Mincy, who was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana in June.

PREDICTION: Auburn 35, Arkansas 13