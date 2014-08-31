Texas State 65, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0: Tyler Jones passed for 278 yards and four touchdowns to lead the host Bobcats in a shutout of the Golden Lions.

Jones completed 21-of-25 passes and Robert Lowe rushed for 150 yards and a score on 14 carries for Texas State (1-0). Jafus Gaines had a game-high 119 yards receiving on four catches with two touchdowns and the Bobcats rolled for a school record of total offense with 697 yards.

Benjamin Anderson, who averaged 253.4 passing yards last season, was held to just 76 yards and rushed for another 57 yards for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-1). The Golden Lions fell behind early and were outgained 411-124 in total offense before the break.

The Bobcats’ fast-paced offense needed just 1:33 on their first drive of the game to get on the board courtesy of a 17-yard scamper by C.J. Best before a pair of scoring strikes by Jones pushed the lead to 21-0 early in the second quarter. Demun Mercer’s first career catch for Texas State went for a 16-yard TD with 2:44 to go before the break, and Jones’ fourth TD pass to Gaines closed out the half as the lead grew to 42-0.

Texas State continued to pour it on despite scoring more points in the first half than it had scored in a game all last season as Jason Dann tacked on a 31-yard field goal on the first drive of the third quarter and Terrence Franks added insult to injury with a TD run from 4 yards out to make it 51-0. The Bobcats had not opened the season at home since 2009 and their victory over the Golden Lions is their third straight in a season opener.