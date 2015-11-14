Preview: Arkansas at LSU

LSU fell flat in its showdown with Alabama last week, but the ninth-ranked Tigers cannot afford to let the disappointment linger as they prepare to host Arkansas on Saturday. The Razorbacks are playing as well as any team in the nation offensively of late, riding the red-hot arm of quarterback Brandon Allen and a pair of thrilling overtime victories in SEC play during their current three-game winning streak.

Allen earned conference offensive player of the week after setting school records for completions (33) and touchdown passes (six) in last week 53-52 triumph over Ole Miss, scoring the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime. Arkansas’ next test is a LSU defense that was gashed for a season-high 434 yards of total offense against the Crimson Tide, giving up 250 yards rushing. “We have a great attitude on our team, leadership, and I don’t think there’s any question that our guys will respond properly,” LSU coach Les Miles told reporters this week. Arguably no LSU player seeks a better performance this week than Heisman candidate Leonard Fournette, who was held to a season-low 31 yards rushing on 19 carries.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: LSU -7.5

ABOUT ARKANSAS (5-4, 3-2 SEC): Over the last nine quarters of regulation action, Allen has completed 59 of his last 81 pass attempts for 825 yards and 10 touchdowns, leading Razorbacks’ scoring drives on 15 of his past 20 possessions and no three-and-outs over their last 23 drives. Running back Alex Collins has been just as spectacular, rushing for 108 yards against Ole Miss – including a miraculous scamper on a lateral from Hunter Henry to keep the Razorbacks alive – and totaling 386 yards rushing and six touchdowns during Arkansas’ winning streak. The defense is led by linebackers Brooks Ellis (74 tackles) and Dre Greenlaw (72 tackles, tied for third nationally among freshmen).

ABOUT LSU (7-1, 4-1): Fournette had rushed for at least 150 yards in every game this season until last week, when he averaged just 1.6 yards per carry as the Tigers’ offensive line was dominated. The LSU rushing attack still leads the SEC and ranks sixth nationally with 277.3 yards per game, and quarterback Brandon Harris had completed 42-of-67 passes for seven touchdowns in his previous three games before going 6-for-19 against Alabama. Defensive end Lewis Neal is tied for third in the SEC in sacks (seven), and the Tigers rank 23rd nationally in total defense.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Tigers are 27-2 following a loss in Miles’ 11 years as head coach and have only lost back-to-back games twice; Arkansas was the second straight loss both times (2008, 2014).

2. The Razorbacks held LSU to 36 yards rushing in last season’s 17-0 home victory, limiting Fournette to career lows in yardage (nine) and carries (five).

3. Fournette has rushed for 100 yards or more in 11 of his 14 career starts.

PREDICTION: LSU 31, Arkansas 27