Arkansas stuns No. 19 Ole Miss in OT
November 8, 2015 / 1:36 AM / 2 years ago

Arkansas stuns No. 19 Ole Miss in OT

Brandon Allen’s sixth touchdown pass and two-point conversion run gave Arkansas a crazy 53-52 overtime victory over No. 19 Mississippi on Saturday in an SEC game in Oxford, Miss.

Allen threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Drew Morgan in overtime and then ran for the winning two-point conversion after Ole Miss was penalized for grabbing Allen’s face mask on the previous attempt.

Allen finished with a career-high 442 yards passing, completing 33- of-45 with no interceptions. Arkansas running back Alex Collins rushed for 108 yards on 17 carries.

“I can’t say enough about our quarterback,” Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said. “He’s a gladiator through and through.”

The winning score was made possible by an improbable play earlier in Arkansas’ overtime possession.

Allen connected with Hunter Henry on a pass, who wildly flung the ball backward while being tackled and Collins picked up the ball on a bounce and ran for a first down to complete a 31-yard gain.

“If I had been in Henry’s position, I wouldn’t have thought of it,” Collins said. “Next thing I knew the ball was in the sky, it landed in my hands, and I ran for my life.”

Bielema said it was divine intervention.

“I’ve never had a game like this before,” Allen said.

Arkansas (5-4, 3-2) sent the game to overtime when Allen threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Dominique Reed with 53 seconds remaining to complete an eight-play, 75-yard drive.

Ole Miss (7-3, 4-2) had overcome a 38-31 deficit earlier in the fourth quarter with two touchdowns passes by Chad Kelly to give the Rebels a 45-38 lead with 4:55 left.

Kelly threw for three touchdowns and ran for three for Ole Miss. He finished with 478 yards of total offense, the second-best day in school history behind Archie Manning’s 540 yards against Alabama in 1969.

“It’s tough,” Kelly said. “It’s really tough. Everybody played really hard -- offense, defense, special teams. Sometimes it just doesn’t go your way.”

Arkansas finished with 605 total yards and Ole Miss had 590.

