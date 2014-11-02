No. 1 Mississippi State 17, Arkansas 10: Heisman Trophy hopeful Dak Prescott shook off a pair of first-half interceptions by throwing a 69-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to Fred Ross with 13:21 remaining as the host Bulldogs outlasted the upset-minded Razorbacks for their 11th straight victory.

Prescott, slowed by a foot injury, was 18-of-27 for a career-high 331 yards and added 61 on the ground as Mississippi State (8-0, 5-0 SEC) preserved its 17-10 lead by stopping Arkansas on fourth-and-goal from the 3 with 5:05 remaining before Will Redmond intercepted a pass in the end zone with 15 seconds left. Josh Robinson recorded 174 yards - 110 receiving on six catches - while Ross recorded 107 yards on four receptions for the Bulldogs, who trailed 10-7 at halftime.

Tight end Hunter Henry caught seven passes for 110 yards while Brandon Allen was 22-of-43 for 238 yards for Arkansas (4-5, 0-5), which has lost 17 consecutive conference games. The Razorbacks, who were playing their FBS record fifth straight top 10 opponent, won the time of possession battle 38:46-21:14.

After Arkansas’ Adam McFain missed a 42-yard field goal with 14:38 left, Prescott was chased out of the pocket on third-and-4 and threw an off-balance pass to Ross, who ran the remaining 35 yards for the score to give Mississippi State a 17-10 lead. The Razorbacks’ final drive, which featured two receptions for 60 yards by Henry - including a 36-yarder on fourth-and-15, reached the Bulldogs’ 16-yard line before Allen’s interception ended the upset bid.

The Bulldogs hardly resembled the No. 1 team in the nation in the first half with three turnovers and their problems continued after the break, when they were stopped on fourth-and-1 on the Arkansas 22-yard line. Mississippi State’s offense got into gear on its next possession before stalling at the Arkansas 20, and Evan Sobiesk snuck a 37-yard field goal inside the right upright to tie it with 3:35 left in the third quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Alex Collins rushed for 93 yards for Arkansas, which last won an SEC game 49-7 victory over Kentucky on Oct. 13, 2012. ... Mississippi State had scored at least 34 points in every game this season. ... The Bulldogs’ winning streak is their longest since a 13-game run from 1942-44.