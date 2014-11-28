Preview: Arkansas at Missouri

All that stands between No. 17 Missouri and a second SEC East title is red-hot Arkansas. The visiting Razorbacks enter Friday’s new rivalry after snapping a 17-game conference losing streak with back-to-back shutouts of LSU and Ole Miss. It is the first regular-season meeting between the teams since 1963 but the first of many as they will face off at the end of the year as permanent cross-division opponents.

The Tigers defense, which is allowing just 109.3 rushing yards in conference games, will have its hands full with Arkansas’ big offensive line and tough running backs. “We’ve done a pretty good job (stopping the run) and it starts up front with our rush defense,” Missouri coach Gary Pinkel said. “This is going to be a challenge for us. They’re very good at what they do.” Missouri has outscored its opponents 149-85 during its five-game win streak.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: None.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (6-5, 2-5 SEC): Alex Collins leads the SEC with 12 rushing touchdowns and needs 35 yards to record his second straight 1,000-yard rushing season while Jonathan Williams has rushed for 1,013 yards and 11 scores. Quarterback Brandon Allen (165-of-286 for 1,992 yards, 16 TDs, five interceptions) left the Ole Miss game with a hip injury but has a chance to play Friday despite not practicing much this week, coach Bret Bielema said Monday. The Arkansas defense, led by linebacker Martrell Spaight’s 9.8 tackles per game, is allowing 20.2 points and 338.4 yards.

ABOUT MISSOURI (9-2, 6-1): Maty Mauk is 64-of-121 for 787 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception during his past four games. Russell Hansbrough leads the Tigers with 858 rushing yards and nine touchdowns while dangerous Marcus Murphy (689 rushing yards, three TDs) has also returned one punt and two kickoffs for scores. The Tigers lead the SEC with 40 sacks while defensive ends Shane Ray and Markus Golden have combined for 115 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss and 22 sacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The average weight of Arkansas’s starting offensive line (328.4 pounds) is greater than the any NFL starting offensive line. The Buffalo Bills (324.6) lead the NFL.

2. The teams have split their most recent meetings, with Arkansas winning the 2003 Independence Bowl 27-14 and Missouri winning the 2008 Cotton Bowl 38-7.

3. Missouri ranks second nationally in red-zone offense, scoring 20 touchdowns and nine field goals in 31 trips, while Arkansas is fourth in red-zone defense (20-of-29).

PREDICTION: Missouri 24, Arkansas 20