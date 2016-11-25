Preview: Arkansas at Missouri

Two dynamic offenses — and less-than-desirable defenses — will be on display Friday when Missouri hosts Arkansas in the Battle Line Rivalry. The Tigers can’t point to many highlights from Barry Odom’s first season as head coach, but ending with a win would fit the bill, while the Razorbacks look to improve their bowl résumé with a road win.

Offense figures to be the word of the day, as both teams amassed 300 yards passing and rushing last week — two of only three SEC teams to do so this season. “You never play for a shootout,” Arkansas coach Bret Bielema told reporters, but given both teams’ recent results, it’s easy enough to imagine it heading that direction. Fortunately for the Razorbacks, they have found themselves on the right end of a couple of shootouts, including last week’s 58-42 win at Mississippi State. Things haven’t worked out as favorably for the Tigers, who have lost three games this season when scoring 27 or more points, including Saturday’s 63-37 defeat at Tennessee.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Arkansas -8.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (7-4, 3-4 SEC): The Razorbacks are powered by running back Rawleigh Williams III, who regained the SEC rushing lead (1,209 yards) after putting up career highs for yards (205) and touchdowns (four) against Mississippi State. Arkansas also can strike through the air, though, as Austin Allen’s 1,943 passing yards in conference games are the most in the league, and he needs just 196 yards to go over 3,000 for the season. The Razorbacks haven’t made many stops on defense lately, though, allowing 500 total yards or more in three of the past four games and giving up 36.5 points per game over that stretch.

ABOUT MISSOURI (3-8, 1-6): The Tigers rolled up 740 total yards last week — their most ever against an FBS opponent — with freshman running back Damarea Crockett accounting for 225 on the ground. Crockett is suspended for Friday’s game following an arrest on charges of marijuana possession, so Ish Witter will look to take up the slack in the running game and Drew Lock will shoot for another big game through the air. The Tigers’ defensive woes continued against Tennessee, which racked up 609 total yards, including a whopping 386 on the ground.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Arkansas is 6-0 this season and 7-0 all-time when Williams rushes for at least 100 yards.

2. Missouri has averaged 256.7 rushing yards over the past six games compared with 158 over its first five contests.

3. The Razorbacks have not won at Missouri since 1944.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 41, Missouri 30