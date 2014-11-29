EditorsNote: corrects SEC championship date

Missouri claims SEC East title

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri rallied from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a 21-14 victory over Arkansas on Friday that gave the No. 17 Tigers the SEC East title and a berth in the conference championship game.

Missouri (10-2, 7-1) will play in the SEC title game on Dec. 6 in Atlanta. The Tigers will either face Alabama or Mississippi State, depending on Saturday’s results.

“Whoever we play next week, we know it will be a great team and that will certainly be our challenge,” Missouri coach Gary Pinkel said.

The Tigers were held to two field goals by Arkansas’ defense through three quarters before their first two drives of the fourth quarter produced the tying and go-ahead scores.

Missouri tied the score with a 10-play, 98-yard march that included pass completions of 44 and 28 yards. Quarterback Maty Mauk threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jimmie Hunt.

Mauk went 25 of 42 for 265 yards, a touchdown and an interception. It was his third consecutive game with at least 200 yards passing.

The tying two-point conversion came on a trick play. Mauk walked away from behind center and running back Marcus Murphy received a direct snap. He lateraled the ball to wide receiver Bud Sasser, who threw a pass to Darius White in the back of the end zone to make it 14-14.

Missouri stayed on the ground for the winning 12-play, 85-yard drive capped by Murphy’s 12-yard run.

“Offensively, we were making catches, making throws,” Mauk said. “Protection was there, and our running game really opened up. That’s how you win football games.”

Missouri out-rushed Arkansas 158-155, but 112 of the Tigers’ rushing yards came on 16 fourth-quarter carries.

“They did a nice job,” Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said. “They were attacking the bubble. They were wrapping their center around. They took advantage of a lot of our guys.”

The Missouri defense sealed the victory when defensive end Markus Golden recovered a fumble by Arkansas running back Alex Collins at the Tigers’ 34-yard line.

”I think it’s kind of indicative of this football team,“ Pinkel said, ”that has this makeup of battling. When things get tough, just being remarkably competitive and it’s very unique.

“Just a lot of plays by a lot of players.”

Arkansas’ ground-heavy offense set up two touchdown passes by quarterback Brandon Allen to stake the Razorbacks to a 14-3 lead late in the first half.

The Razorbacks’ first drive of the game, after a three-and-out by Missouri, went 70 yards in 11 plays and ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Allen to running back Jonathan Williams, who leaked out of the backfield with no Missouri defenders within close range.

Williams and Collins finished the game with a combined 131 rushing yards on 27 carries. In the process, Collins’ joined Williams in the 1,000-yard club. However, Williams fumbled twice, losing one, and Collins’ fourth-quarter fumble allowed Missouri to run out the clock.

Allen’s second touchdown pass of the day went for 12 yards to Keon Hatcher.

But after starting the game by connecting on seven of his first 10 passes, Allen completed only six of his final 20 attempts and finished with 133 yards passing.

In the first half, Missouri’s points came on 52- and 50-yard field goals by Andrew Baggett.

Missouri’s season looked bleak after home losses to Indiana on Sep. 20 and Georgia on Oct. 11. Since that stretch, Missouri ran off six consecutive wins, tied for the longest current winning streak in the conference with Alabama.

The Tigers’ hopes for a second straight division title were elevated when Georgia unexpectedly lost to Florida on Nov. 1. That slip-up -- combined with the Bulldogs’ early loss to South Carolina -- pushed Missouri back into first place in the SEC East.

Missouri, as it did a year ago, went undefeated in these do-or-die games to finish atop the division.

“We had to go four straight games and win them all in order to achieve this,” Pinkel said. “I think we took them one at a time. Those who win in November will be remembered.”

NOTES: After suffering a back injury against Ole Miss, Brandon Allen was announced as Arkansas’ quarterback before the game and played the entire way. ... Missouri CB Kenya Dennis left the game late in the fourth quarter after a hard tackle. He did not return. Also suffering an injury was Missouri RB Russell Hansbrough. Teammate Marcus Murphy said Hansbrough was fine. ... Arkansas had a season-worst 12 penalties for 93 yards.