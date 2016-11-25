Missouri overcomes 17-point deficit, downs Arkansas

Missouri stormed back from a 17-point deficit to upset Arkansas 28-24 on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.

Drew Lock completed 16 of 26 passes for 268 yards for Missouri (4-8, 2-6 SEC). Nate Strong rushed for two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter, and Johnathon Johnson had two carries for 81 yards and two catches for 70 yards and a score while J'Mon Moore had six catches for 135 yards for the Tigers.

Austin Allen completed 24 of 39 passes for 348 yards for Arkansas (7-5, 3-5). Rawleigh Williams III rushed for 117 yards on 25 carries and Keon Hatcher had three catches for 106 yards to pace the Razorbacks.

A 1-yard run by Williams on the second play of the game gave Arkansas an early lead.

Missouri evened the score after an 82-yard run by Johnson gave the Tigers the ball at the Arkansas 8-yard line. Ish Witter fumbled on the next play, but Moore recovered in the end zone to tie the game.

The Razorbacks took a 14-7 lead on a 30-yard run by Devwah Waley. They went up 21-7 early in the second quarter on Austin Cantrell's 5-yard touchdown reception and led 24-7 at the half.

Missouri scored on its first two possessions in the third quarter to cut Arkansas' lead to 24-21. Strong had a 2-yard touchdown run on the Tigers' first drive and Lock later threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Johnson.

The Tigers took a 28-24 lead early in the fourth. Strong scored on a 1-yard run, capping a nine-play, 81-yard drive.

The Razorbacks had a chance to go ahead with just over four minutes remaining, but Allen threw an interception in the end zone. The Razorbacks drove to the Missouri 9-yard line in the final minutes, but they were doomed by a penalty and a sack.