Preview: Arkansas State at Auburn

After a near-miss of an upset in its opener, Auburn looks to get its first victory of the season Saturday night when it hosts non-conference foe Arkansas State. The Tigers played No. 2 Clemson tough last Saturday before falling 19-13, though Auburn isn't looking for any moral victories.

Coach Gus Malzahn's squad is young, with 17 players making their Auburn debut against Clemson and seven starting for the first time. Sean White has earned the No. 1 quarterback job after Malzahn used three different signal callers in the opener, something he vows not to do against Arkansas State. Defensively, the Tigers looked in midseason form, holding the explosive Clemson offense to 399 yards. That's not good news for the Red Wolves, who managed just 266 yards and 10 points in a loss to Toledo in their opener.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET. SEC Network. LINE: Auburn -19.5

ABOUT ARKANSAS STATE (0-1): Coach Blake Anderson was hopeful of a better start to the season against Toledo, but the Red Wolves couldn't slow down the Rockets while giving up 556 total yards -- including 371 through the air. Anderson was particularly upset with his team's play defensively on third down, as Toledo converted 12-of-17 third-down attempts, including seven in the second quarter when it forged a 21-3 halftime advantage. "It was a rough night and not how we wanted to start," Anderson told reporters. "We didn't respond well and a really good football team beat us. We've got to get some things ironed out."

ABOUT AUBURN (0-1): Malzahn felt like he could change things up at quarterback during the game against Clemson and throw off the Tigers' defense. Unfortunately, it was the Auburn offense that was thrown off by the constant rotation under center, managing just 262 yards of total offense and being held without a touchdown until the final minutes of the contest. "We thought it was a good plan," Malzahn told reporters. "Obviously it wasn't. The change in and out, it hurt our tempo obviously. That was the take on it."

EXTRA POINTS

1. Auburn will get DB Stephen Roberts back after he was reinstated following a one-game suspension due to a misdemeanor arrest last month.

2. Arkansas State's sophomore RB Warren Wand had 77 yards on the ground in the opener against Toledo, his eighth game with 50 or more in his career.

3. Tigers PK Daniel Carlson had a 53-yard field goal against Clemson -- his sixth of 50 or more yards in his career, which set a school record.

PREDICTION: Auburn 45, Arkansas State 14