Arkansas State defeats UCF in Cure Bowl

Arkansas State saw its 17-0 first-quarter lead almost disappear in a difficult second quarter. The Red Wolves knew they had to come out of the halftime locker room firing to crack a stout Knights defense.

Sophomore quarterback Justice Hansen did that on the second play of the half, spying a miscommunication in the UCF secondary and hitting Blake Mack perfectly in the numbers. The ball fell off Mack's hands, giving up a sure touchdown.

No problem, the Red Wolves would just have to try again.

On the next play, Hansen found Kendall Sanders, who eluded his defender and saw nothing but green in front of him, on a 75-yard touchdown that helped put away UCF for a 31-13 Arkansas State win at the AutoNation Cure Bowl on Saturday at Camping World Stadium.

Sanders caught three touchdown passes, icing the game with a 17-yard grab to on the first play of the fourth quarter. He finished with five receptions for a career-high 127 yards. Quarterback Justice Hansen completed 12 of 26 passes for 205 yards.

Arkansas State took advantage of several special teams miscues from UCF throughout the game. The Knights fumbled twice on special teams -- once on a punt return and once on a kickoff return -- and had a punt blocked, putting the team behind. The Red Wolves' otherwise struggling offense converted on each mistake.

The Red Wolves defense held the Knights offense in check. They gave up just 206 yards and 15 first downs. Arkansas State forced three UCF turnovers.

The Knights had more first downs with 15, but could not get the offense moving after facing poor field position the entire game. Despite cutting the 17-0 lead to one possession at halftime, their stellar defensive effort could not hold the Red Wolves down long.

UCF gave up six sacks. Quarter McKenzie Milton completed 22 of 39 passes for 175 yards to lead the Knights.

NOTES: The AutoNation Cure Bowl announced a $1.15 million donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation during the game, matching the record charitable donation made during last year's game. ... UCF senior wide receiver Taylor Oldham scored his first career touchdown in the second quarter. ... The Cure Bowl set an attendance record with 27,213, up from 18,536 during the inaugural game in 2015. ... The game marked UCF's first game at the former Citrus Bowl since the team left for an on-campus stadium 10 years ago.