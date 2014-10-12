(Updated: UPDATING: Adding information in third graph)

Arkansas State 52, Georgia State 10: Michael Gordon rushed for a career-best 188 yards and scored two touchdowns as the Red Wolves routed the host Panthers.

Fredi Knighten passed for 215 yards and three touchdowns and added 93 yards and one score on the ground as Arkansas State (4-2) won its third straight game. The Red Wolves rolled up 618 yards and limited Georgia State to 269.

Wil Lutz booted a 26-yard field goal and Gerald Howse ran for a 2-yard score for the Panthers (1-5). Nick Arbuckle was 18-of-36 for 162 yards as Georgia State lost its fifth consecutive contest.

Arkansas State exploded with 24 first-quarter points as Knighten threw short touchdown passes to Darion Griswold and Kenneth Rains while Gordon broke loose on a 50-yard run. Lutz got Georgia State on the board with 2:22 left in the half and Johnston White answered with a 13-yard scamper with 35 seconds left as the Red Wolves took a 31-3 halftime lead.

Knighten scored on a 51-yard run and Gordon tacked on an 11-yard scoring jaunt as Arkansas State stretched the lead to 45-3 in the third quarter. Knighten hit Warren Leaphart with a 2-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter to make it a 49-point margin before the Panthers found the end zone with 3:49 remaining.