Arkansas State 44, Idaho 28
November 2, 2014 / 1:26 AM / 3 years ago

Arkansas State 44, Idaho 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Arkansas State 44, Idaho 28: Michael Gordon rushed for 107 yards and five touchdowns and the Red Wolves forced eight turnovers to beat the host Vandals.

Fredi Knighten went 22-of-29 for 253 yards for Arkansas State (5-3, 3-1 Sun Belt), which scored 20 straight points after falling behind 28-24 in the third. Artez Brown had two of the Red Wolves’ four interceptions and Rocky Hayes returned one of the four fumbles for a touchdown.

Elijhaa Penny rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns and Jerrel Brown added 90 yards and two scores for Idaho (1-7, 1-5). Vandals quarterbacks Chad Chalich and Matt Linehan combined to go 17-for-31 for 206 yards with six turnovers.

Sterlin Young’s early interception set up Gordon’s 44-yard touchdown and Hayes returned a fumble 93 yards in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead. Penny and Brown each scored to tie the game late in the second quarter and Penny put the Vandals ahead 21-17 early in the third.

The Vandals fumbled Arkansas State’s next punt and Gordon scored two plays later. Brown regained the lead for the Vandals with a 16-yard run with 2:58 left in the third, but Gordon scored three more times - the last two set up by turnovers - as the Red Wolves pulled away.

