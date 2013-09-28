Preview: Arkansas State at Missouri

High-powered Missouri looks to remain in overdrive when it hosts Arkansas State on Saturday in the Tigers’ last tuneup before the SEC season. Missouri is coming off a 45-28 victory over Indiana, the Tigers’ third straight game scoring 38 points or more. The Red Wolves are hoping to bounce back from an ugly 31-7 loss to Memphis last week, the team’s third straight contest of allowing at least 31 points.

Missouri’s offense has been anair show behind senior quarterback James Franklin, who set a careerhigh with 343 yards passing against the Hoosiers. Franklin rankssecond in the SEC in total offense with 351.7yards per game and the Tigers are eighth nationally in scoring offense with an average of 47 points. Those numbers could be even higher afterfacing Arkansas State, which allows 252 passing yards per game.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSS, ESPN3. LINE:Missouri -20.5

ABOUT ARKANSAS STATE (2-2): Aftera season-opening 62-11 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, the Red Wolves havegiven up more than 1,500 yards of total offense in going 1-2 the lastthree weeks. First-year coach Bryan Harsin is still trying to figureout the best way to get his team prepared each week. “Sometimes youthink your players are flat, they come out on fire,” Harsin toldthe Arkansas State University Herald. “Sometimes you think they’re on fire, then theycome out flat. It all comes down to how you start the game.”

ABOUT MISSOURI (3-0): Despite an undefeated record and an offense that ranks seventh in the country with 567yards per game, Missouri coach Gary Pinkel knows not to be satisfied.Not with the SEC portion of the schedule just around the corner. “Thegood news is we’re getting better,” Pinkel told the Columbia DailyTribune. “The best news is we’re not even close to as good as wecan be. I really believe that.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Tigers have nineinterceptions through three games this season after recording seven in all of 2012.

2. Missouri had two players reach100 yards receiving in a game for the first time in their career lastweek: Marcus Lucas (10 catches, 101 yards) and Dorial Green-Beckham(eight, 105).

3. The Tigers are 2-0 againstArkansas State, winning in 2004 and 2005 bya combined score of 96-37.

PREDICTION:Missouri 49, Arkansas State 20