Missouri 41, Arkansas State 19

Missouri41, Arkansas State 19: James Franklin passed for 255 yards and threescores and ran for another touchdown to lead the host Tigers past the pesky Red Wolves.

Missouri (4-0) racked up 495yards of offense but couldn’t shake Arkansas State until late in thefourth quarter. Dorial Green-Beckham had four catches for 95 yardsand two touchdowns for the Tigers, who also were helped by RussellHansbrough’s 96 rushing yards on eight carries.

Adam Kennedy was 37-of-46 for308 yards and a touchdown to Julian Jones, who finished with 10catches for 136 yards. J.D. McKissic had a school-record 15 catchesfor 117 yards for Arkansas State (2-3).

Arkansas State jumped to a6-0 lead in the first quarter on field goals of 41 and 21 yards fromBrian Davis. Missouri scored two straight touchdowns to forge a 14-6lead, but Kennedy threw his scoring pass to Jones before the half,and Davis connected from 44 yards early in the third to put the RedWolves back on top.

The Tigers took the lead backfor good on Franklin’s 5-yard touchdown pass to L‘Damian Washingtonlate in the third, then added to the lead on Henry Josey’s 1-yardscoring scamper 1:35 into the fourth. Davis pulled ArkansasState within eight with a 33-yard field goal midway through thefourth, but Missouri had a Franklin touchdown run and aFranklin-to-Green-Beckham scoring toss to put the game away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: McKissic has five career 100-yard receiving games, tying the schoolrecord. … Missouri recorded an interception for the fourth straightgame this season and sixth straight contest dating back to last year.… Missouri is 3-0 against Arkansas State, scoring at least 41points in each victory.