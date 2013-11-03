Arkansas State 17, South Alabama 16: Sirgregory Thornton’s 3-yard scoring run midway through the fourth quarter lifted the Red Wolves to their ninth straight Sun Belt road victory.

Adam Kennedy paced Arkansas State (4-4, 2-1) with 65 yards on the ground on 16 carries, including a 12-yard touchdown run. Kennedy also completed 15-of-17 passes for 136 yards for the two-time defending conference champions.

Ross Metheny fueled South Alabama, which led for most of the game, with 228 yards passing and 77 yards rushing, but the Jaguars (3-5, 1-2) dropped another nail-biter. South Alabama’s five losses this season have come by a combined 12 points.

The Jaguars led 6-0 at the half as Aleem Sunanon connected on a pair of short field goals. Arkansas State took a 7-6 lead in the third quarter when Kennedy scampered in for the Red Wolves’ first rushing touchdown on the road this season.

South Alabama reclaimed the advantage on its next possession when Kendall Houston capped a 65-yard drive with a 2-yard run. The Red Wolves took the lead for good with 6:29 to play when Gregory capped a 9-play, 75-yard drive with a burst up the middle.