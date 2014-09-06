Arkansas State at Tennessee

Tennessee has hit the calm before the storm of sorts, with a pair of matchups upcoming at No. 3 Oklahoma and eighth-ranked Georgia in its SEC opener. But the young Volunteers cannot afford to overlook mid-major power Arkansas State, which has gone 29-11 since 2011 and won three straight Sun Belt titles. Tennessee survived a similar challenge last week, beating Utah State 38-7 and stifling Heisman Trophy candidate Chuckie Keaton.

This week’s dual-threat challenge comes from Arkansas State junior quarterback Fredi Knighten, who completed 19-of-29 passes for 219 yards, rushed for 93 yards and even made a 45-yard reception last week in a 37-10 win over FCS power Montana State. Tennessee coach Butch Jones has only one returning starter in the front seven – All-SEC linebacker A.J. Johnson – but last week offered evidence that the Vols are faster and better up front. Two other linebackers, sophomore Jalen Reeves-Maybin and junior college transfer Chris Weatherd, are two of the more disruptive new forces. .

TV: noon, ET, SEC Network. LINE: Tennessee -16

ABOUT ARKANSAS STATE (1-0): Blake Anderson, formerly the offensive coordinator at North Carolina, is the Red Wolves’ fifth head coach in five years. Through all the change, Arkansas State has had amazing success under Hugh Freeze (2011), Gus Malzahn (2012) and Bryan Harsin (2013), now the head coaches, respectively, at Mississippi, Auburn and Boise State. Anderson has a young offensive line but returning playmakers to count on in running back Michael Gordon, who rushed for 754 yards last season, and versatile wide receiver J.D. McKissic, who had 81 catches for 850 yards.

TENNESSEE (1-0): Senior quarterback Justin Worley was sharp in the victory over Utah State, completing 27-of-38 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. Jalen Hurd, one of 21 true freshmen to play Sunday, had a touchdown reception, as did junior college transfer Von Pearson, one of 11 other newcomers. The Volunteers got bad news on Tuesday, learning that starting left tackle Jacob Gilliam is out for the year with a torn ACL, a loss that Tennessee can ill afford considering it was the only FBS team that began the season without a returning starter on the offensive or defensive lines.

1. Tennessee had a 7-0 record against teams currently in the Sun Belt Conference, including a 48-27 win over Arkansas State in 2007 in the lone meeting of the teams.

2. After going to one bowl game in its first 19 years in the FBS, Arkansas State has played in bowls for three straight seasons.

3. All seven players who started at linebacker and in the secondary for Arkansas State in the GoDaddy Bowl are back this season including star LB Qushaun Lee.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 30, Arkansas State 17