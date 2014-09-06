(Updated: CORRECTS “touchdowns” to “touchdown” in graph 2)

Tennessee 34, Arkansas State 19: Marquez North made two leaping catches in the back of the end zone on passes from senior Justin Worley as the Volunteers got past the visiting Red Wolves.

Worley went 22-of-38 for 247 yards and ran for a touchdown while freshman Jalen Hurd carried 23 times for 83 yards and another score for Tennessee (2-0). Junior quarterback Fredi Knighten completed 21-of-34 for 166 yards and a touchdown and led three-time defending Sun Belt champion Arkansas State (1-1) in rushing with 65 yards and another score.

Knighten scored on a 4-yard run to cap Arkansas State’s opening drive before Tennessee scored the next three times it got the ball to take the lead for good. North (four receptions, 68 yards) gave Tennessee a 17-6 lead when he made a sensational catch on a jump-ball pass from Worley - a 10-yard grab early in the second quarter.

The Red Wolves responded with the help of a gutsy call on fourth-and-11 from their own 27 as punter Luke Ferguson completed a 24-yard pass to Chris Stone, getting the ball into Tennessee territory. Nine plays later, Knighten completed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Tres Houston, cutting the lead to 17-12.

But that’s as close as Arkansas State would come. Tennessee responded with a 71-yard drive, capped by a 5-yard touchdown run by Worley as the Volunteers took a 24-12 lead into the locker room at halftime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Junior college transfer Von Pearson was off to a great start for Tennessee, catching four passes for 71 yards, but left on crutches with his left ankle wrapped midway through the second quarter. … Also leaving in the second quarter was Michael Gordon - Arkansas State’s leading rusher last year - after he carried seven times for 17 yards. … Tennessee improved to 8-0 in games against teams currently in the Sun Belt.