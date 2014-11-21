(Updated: UPDATING: Adjusting Knighten’s stats in third graph as well as Texas State’s total yards in fifth graph)

Texas State 45, Arkansas State 27: Robert Lowe recorded career highs of four touchdowns and 236 yards rushing as the host Bobcats snapped a two-game slide by handing the Red Wolves a rare road loss..

Tyler Jones was 14-of-22 for 192 yards and a pair of touchdown passes for Texas State (6-5, 4-3 Sun Belt), which avenged a 38-21 loss to Arkansas State last season in their only previous meeting. C.J. Best caught five passes for 103 yards and a score while Demun Mercer recorded the other TD reception.

Fredi Knighten finished 31-of-57 for 366 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Red Wolves (6-5, 4-3), who lost for only the third time in their last 15 Sun Belt road contests and had a 10-game winning streak against teams from Texas halted. Michael Gordon, who rushed for three touchdowns and 184 yards against the Bobcats last season, was held to 77 and out of the end zone in this one while Blake Mack and Booker Mays caught the TDs.

After Arkansas State made it 7-7 early in the second quarter on Mack’s 47-yard touchdown catch, Texas State responded with 21 consecutive points, with a pair of Lowe TDs sandwiched around Jones’ 70-yard scoring strike to Best. Knighten’s 26-yard TD pass to Mays closed the gap to 28-14 at halftime.

Lowe’s 24-yard run gave the Bobcats a 38-20 lead with 13:06 left before Johnston White’s 1-yard TD run made it 38-27 with 5:29 to play. Lowe, who recorded 29 carries, capped his career night and sealed the victory with a 50-yard burst 1:46 later as Texas State racked up 562 yards of offense, including 370 on 57 rushes.