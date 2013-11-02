(Updated: ADDED career high in lede. Minor edits in grafs 2-3.)

Air Force 42, Army 28: Anthony LaCoste rushed for a career-high 263 yards and three touchdowns as the host Falcons snapped a seven-game losing streak.

LaCoste broke open a tie game on a 78-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter for Air Force (2-7), and the senior had two other scoring runs while falling 12 yards short of Chad Hall’s single-game school record. Freshman Nate Romine completed 7-of-8 passes for 111 yards.

Angel Santiago rushed for three touchdowns – all in the first half – for Army (3-6), which has dropped three of its last four. Terry Baggett led the Black Knights with 121 yards rushing while Santiago passed for 109 yards and rushed for 61.

After Santiago’s third rushing touchdown gave Army a 21-14 lead with 1:58 left in the half, Romine ran in from the 1 as the Falcons tied the game with 11 seconds remaining before intermission. LaCoste took an option pitch down the left sideline for the go-ahead touchdown with 8:37 left in the third and pushed Air Force’s margin to 35-21 on his 1-yard run with 14:45 left.

The Black Knights recovered Garrett Brown’s muffed punt and pulled within 35-28 on Baggett’s 10-yard run with 5:58 remaining. Brown made amends with a 29-yard reception on the ensuing possession and Broam Hart scored from 3 yards out with 3:41 to go as Air Force sealed the victory.