Air Force 20, Army 3

Senior quarterback Karson Roberts threw two touchdown passes to lead Air Force to a 20-3 victory over visiting Army in the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy game on Saturday at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Roberts completed 7 of 10 passes for 156 yards for Air Force (6-3), which has won three in a row and four of five. Junior running back D.J. Johnson Driskell led the Falcons in rushing with 47 yards on 11 carries.

Sophomore quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw completed just 2 of 8 passes for 45 yards for Army (2-7), which has lost two in a row and four of its last five. Junior running back Aaron Kemper rushed for 47 yards on 14 carries.

Air Force took a 10-0 lead when Roberts threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Garrett Griffin late in the second quarter. Army posted its only points on a 47-yard field goal by senior kicker Daniel Grochowski with 4:23 to play in the third.

The Falcons answered with a 42-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Luke Strebel early in the fourth quarter. They extended their lead on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Roberts to Griffin with 8:17 remaining.

Senior wide receiver Garrett Brown led the Falcons with three catches for 90 yards.

This was the 50th meeting between Air Force and Army and the 44th time they have played for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. The Falcons lead the all-time series 35-14-1.