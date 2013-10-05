Preview: Army at Boston College

The government shutdown is making its way into college football. Army is scheduled to visit Boston College on Saturday afternoon but could be forced to stay home if the U.S. Congress cannot pass a spending bill to fund the government. Should the Black Knights make the trip, they look to ride their prodigious rushing attack to a second consecutive win.

Army relies almost exclusively on the run in its option offense and is piling up an average of 325.4 yards on the ground - second nationally. The Eagles, who come in having suffered back-to-back losses, were stout against the rush versus Florida State last week but could not shut down the passing game in a 48-34 setback. Boston College is getting a little break between top-10 opponents before heading to Clemson next week.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Boston College -11.5.

ABOUT ARMY (2-3): The Black Knights are preparing as if the game will take place and are looking to build off a 35-16 win over Louisiana Tech last weekend. Army controlled the ball for nearly 40 minutes with its running game and totaled 414 yards on the ground while passing for just 16. Quarterback Angel Santiago is averaging fewer than eight pass attempts but helps to control the running game and open things up for junior Terry Baggett, who rushed for a pair of scores last week.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (2-2): The Eagles held a 17-3 lead over No. 8 Florida State last week before surrendering three touchdowns in just over 10 minutes. Boston College allowed an average of 41.5 points in back-to-back losses and suffered a big blow to the defense when it was announced Wednesday that starting defensive tackle Mehdi Abdesmad will sit out the remainder of the season after suffering a torn left patellar tendon. The Eagles’ offense is led by senior quarterback Chase Rettig and senior running back Andre Williams, who rushed for 191 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 34-31 loss at Army last season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Boston College senior DT Jaryd Rudolph is expected to take Abdesmad’s place in the starting lineup.

2. The Black Knights are on pace to rush for over 4,000 yards for the third straight season.

3. The Eagles only have been penalized eight times in four games.

PREDICTION: Boston College 24, Army 21