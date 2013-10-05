Boston College 48, Army 27: Andre Williams rushed for career highs of 263 yards and five touchdowns as the Eagles rumbled past the visiting Black Knights.

Williams tied Montel Harris’ school record for single-game touchdowns and came within one yard of matching Harris’ single-game mark as Boston College snapped a two-game slide. Chase Rettig completed 11-of-13 passes for 203 yards and a score for the Eagles.

Army (2-4), which got the OK to play the game despite the government shutdown, entered the contest second in the nation in rushing but was beaten at its own game despite Larry Dixon’s 125 yards and two rushing scores.

The Black Knights provided the highlight of the first quarter when Angel Santiago hit Xavier Moss with a flea flicker for a 75-yard touchdown and a 10-7 lead. Williams broke for a 34-yard score 1:30 later for his first touchdown as Boston College jumped back in front.

Army took the lead again on Dixon’s 3-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, but Williams scored on back-to-back possessions later in the frame and the Eagles took a 31-20 lead into the break. Dixon broke for an 80-yard score to pull the Black Knights within 31-27, but Williams capped a 93-yard drive with another touchdown and scampered in from 34 yards out with 12:27 left in the fourth to help put the game away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Williams totaled four touchdowns in both the 2011 and 2012 seasons and entered the weekend with two scores in the first four games of 2013. … The Black Knights had 13 players record at least one rushing attempt and finished with 326 yards on 65 carries. The Eagles gained 320 yards on 41 carries. … Army (and Navy and Air Force) finally got the go-ahead to play this weekend from the Secretary of Defense on Wednesday.