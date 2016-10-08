Duke takes advantage of turnovers to topple Army

Duke scored after a pair of first-half Army mistakes en route to posting a 13-6 non-conference victory Saturday at rain-drenched Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

The game was played under the impact of Hurricane Matthew, with bands of rain pouring on the field.

Neither team scored in the second half, with Army (3-2) foiled by two late turnovers.

Army's second fumble of the game came at the Duke 31 midway through the fourth quarter. Defensive back Deondre Singleton's interception on Army's last possession sealed the win.

Duke (3-3) won despite only 41 passing yards from quarterback Daniel Jones, who was 7 of 15.

Army running back Andy Davidson had 71 of his 120 rushing yards in the first half. He carried 16 times.

Duke running back Jela Duncan, the team's leading rusher who missed last week's loss to Virginia with a leg injury, returned to run for 40 yards on 10 rushes before leaving with a leg injury in the second half.

Duke went a total of 31 yards on two first-half scoring drives.

The Blue Devils needed to go only nine yards for their first points after recovering an Army fumble. Backup quarterback Parker Boehme threw 3 yards to tight end Erich Schneider for the score.

Duke scored on the second quarter on Jones' 22-yard pass to freshman receiver Aaron Young, who had one previous reception this year.

Army closed within 13-6 by halftime on Davidson's 45-yard touchdown run.