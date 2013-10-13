(Updated: CHANGED: academy to “school” in lede ADDED: History in graph 2)

Army 50, Eastern Michigan 25: Terry Baggett rushed for an school-record 304 yards and four touchdowns as the host Black Knights ran over the Eagles.

Trenton Turrentine, Larry Dixon and Matt Giachinta each added a rushing score as Army (3-4) piled up 513 yards on the ground. Baggett needed just 18 rushes to blow past Michael Wallace’s previous record of 269 yards set in 1999 and give Army its first 300-yard rusher since debuting in 1890.

Tyler Benz completed 17-of-26 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns for Eastern Michigan (1-5). Bronson Hill ran for 143 yards and a score while catching four passes for 91 yards and another touchdown as the Eagles dropped their fifth straight game.

Baggett’s second touchdown - a 67-yard burst with 3:35 left in the first quarter - knotted the contest at 15-15. Turrentine put the Black Knights in front for good with a 1-yard score 9:46 before the half.

Baggett scampered for a 34-yard touchdown to make it 29-18 in the third and scored again just over two minutes later from deep in Army territory, breaking out a 96-yard scoring run. Dixon’s 30-yard score came with 1:40 left in the third as the Black Knights pushed the lead to 43-18.