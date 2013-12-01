Hawaii 49, Army 42: Sean Schroeder passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as the host Rainbow Warriors avoided recording the second winless season in school history.

Joey Iosefa (154 rushing yards) and Steven Lakalaka (104) each rushed for a touchdown while Iosefa threw his first career TD pass to help Hawaii (1-11) snap an 11-game losing streak and leave Miami (Ohio) and Georgia State as the only winless FBS teams. Chris Gant caught eight passes for 116 yards.

Quarterback A.J. Schurr rushed for four second-half touchdowns for the Black Knights (3-8), who will take a four-game losing streak into the Navy game Dec. 14. Army, which hadn’t played since a 21-17 loss to Western Kentucky on Nov. 9, was outgained 608-406.

Hawaii raced to a 28-7 halftime lead, but Schurr scored on a 2-yard run and Army recovered the ensuing onside kick, and two more Schurr scores made it 28-28 with 6:17 left in the third quarter. The Rainbow Warriors responded with touchdown runs by Iosefa (8 yards) and Lakalaka (1) to take a 14-point lead into the fourth.

Schurr’s fourth touchdown came with 2:30 left to make it 49-42 before Hawaii recovered the onside kick and gave Army the ball back at its own 5-yard line with 10 seconds left. A moment of silence was observed for Hawaii reserve running back Willis Wilson, who died early Saturday morning in an apparent drowning.