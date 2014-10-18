Kent State 39, Army 17: Colin Reardon passed for 360 yards and three touchdowns as the host Golden Flashes pulled away in the fourth quarter for their first victory of the season.

Kent State (1-6) won for just the third time in its past 14 games, breaking open a six-point contest after three quarters on two Reardon touchdowns in the final seven minutes. Reardon completed 27-for-40 and hooked up with Casey Pierce on a pair of scoring strikes, and James Brooks caught seven passes for 108 yards.

Tony Giovannelli rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown for the Black Knights (2-5), who finished with 295 yards rushing in losing for the fifth time in six games. Army converted just 4-of-12 third-down attempts and went 0-for-4 on fourth down.

Giovannelli’s 8-yard touchdown run with 9:18 left in the third quarter brought the Black Knights within 20-17, but Anthony Melchiori’s field goals from 27 and 32 yards pushed Kent State’s lead to 26-17 early in the fourth quarter. Reardon hit Pierce on a 5-yard touchdown pass with 6:11 to play and rushed for a 7-yard TD with 3:57 remaining.

Army took a 3-0 lead on Daniel Grochowski’s 32-yard field goal early in the first quarter, but Melchiori hit a 27-yard field goal late in the first quarter and added a 29-yarder with 12:59 left in the opening half to give the Golden Flashes a 6-3 advantage. Army grabbed its final lead on Raymond Maples’ 2-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter before Reardon connected with Pierce from 10 yards out with 1:31 remaining in the half, and Reardon’s 8-yard TD pass to Chris Humphrey early in the third quarter established a 20-10 Kent State advantage.