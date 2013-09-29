Army 35, Louisiana Tech 16: Terry Baggett rushed for a career-high 143 yards and two touchdowns as the Black Knights routed the Bulldogs at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Army (2-3) rolled up 414 rushing yards and had five touchdown drives - all covering at least 10 plays and 61 yards. Ryan Higgins was 20-of-36 for 320 yards and a touchdown for Louisiana Tech (1-4) and Kenneth Dixon rushed for 71 yards and a score.

Baggett went over 100 yards in the first half alone and scored on runs of 9 and 14 yards in the first quarter to give the Black Knights a 14-0 lead. Higgins hit Andrew Guillot - who had five catches for 123 yards - for a 29-yard touchdown to cut it to 14-6, but the Bulldogs were never again within one score.

Aaron Kemper’s 3-yard run capped a 90-yard drive with 59 seconds left in the second quarter, and Army led 21-9 after a Kyle Fischer 31-yard field goal at the end of the half. Angel Santiago and Kelvin White added 1-yard touchdown runs for the Black Knights in the second half.

The start of the game was delayed about an hour because of lightning in the area, and play was stopped with 2:10 left in the first quarter after another strike nearby, resulting in another delay of about 45 minutes.