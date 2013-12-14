Navy 35, Army 7: Keenan Reynolds ran for 136 yards and scored three times to break the NCAA record for rushing touchdowns in a season by a quarterback as the Midshipmen maintained sole possession of the Commander-In-Chief Trophy with their 12th straight victory over the Cadets in snowy Philadelphia.

Noah Copeland ran for 54 yards and a score while Navy held the nation’s No. 2 ground attack to 157 yards - less than half its average. Quinton Singleton added 61 yards, including a 58-yard jaunt to help set up Nick Sloan’s 20-yard field goal for the game’s first points, as Navy and its No. 3 rushing unit totaled 343 yards.

The Midshipmen (8-4), who clinched the Trophy by virtue of their 28-10 victory over Air Force in the round-robin competition among the nation’s service academies, take a four-game winning streak into the Bell Helicopter Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 30 against Middle Tennessee State. Navy improved to 58-49-7 against Army.

Quarterback Angel Santiago’s 4-yard touchdown run capped a 71-yard drive to get the Cadets within 17-7 in the third quarter, but Army (3-9) did little else while committing three turnovers en route to its fifth straight loss. The teams combined to complete 7-of-18 passes for 60 yards with Reynolds finishing 2-of-7 for 10 yards.

With the snow changed to heavy sleet, the Midshipmen sealed it on Reynolds’ 11-yard run with 6:22 left for his 28th touchdown, breaking the previous record set by Navy’s Ricky Dobbs and Kansas State’s Collin Klein. Reynolds, who caught a two-point conversion pass following that score, added a 1-yard TD run with 46 seconds to play.