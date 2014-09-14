No. 15 Stanford rebounds, shuts out Army

STANFORD, Calif. -- After all four of Stanford’s first-team all-conference defenders departed following last season, there was some concern the Cardinal would not be the defensive power they have been in recent seasons.

No. 15 Stanford is putting those fears to rest, as it recorded its second shutout of the season in a 35-0 victory over Army on Saturday afternoon at Stanford Stadium.

“First and foremost, (defensive coordinator) Lance Anderson did a phenomenal job on the defensive side,” Stanford head coach David Shaw said. “The defense is in a great place right now, because we’re playing great team defense.”

The Cardinal have allowed just 13 points and one touchdown over their first three games.

Stanford needed the standout defensive effort Saturday, because Army (1-1) trailed just 7-0 until a Black Knights turnover late in the first half helped the Cardinal take control.

Stanford quarterback Kevin Hogan was 20-for-28 for 216 yards with no interceptions and four touchdown passes, with three of those TD passes going to wide receiver Devon Cajuste. Wide receiver Ty Montgomery had eight catches for 86 yards and a touchdown, and he also scored a rushing touchdown.

Cardinal running back Barry Sanders ran for 92 yards, including a 44-yard run during a 98-yard touchdown drive that gave Stanford a 21-0 lead in the third quarter.

Stanford scored touchdowns all three times it reached the red zone, an improvement over last week, when the Cardinal missed many scoring opportunities from close range in a 13-10 loss to USC.

“We’re still not where we want to be on offense,” Hogan said. “We stalled there in the first half. It was a great day for the defense, shutting them out and making things easier for us.”

By game’s end the only suspense was whether Stanford could finish off the shutout with its backups in the game.

“We were going crazy on the sidelines,” said Stanford defensive end Blake Martinez, who had a team-high 11 tackles. “We were giving as much advice as we could to the second defense.”

Stanford preserved the shutout by stopping Army on a fourth-and-1 play from the Cardinal 2-yard line in the final two minutes.

Army is by no offensive juggernaut, but it did rack up a lot of points in its 47-39 victory over Buffalo in the opener. However, the Black Knights’ triple-option attack made little headway against Stanford.

“When you line up on offense and can’t block anyone and get knocked back, I don’t care what offense you run, it won’t work,” said first-year Army coach Jeff Monken. “The (Army) defense did a good job, but we couldn’t move the ball.”

This is only the second time since 1972 that Stanford has had two or more shutouts in a season, and the Cardinal have at least nine more games left to increase that total.

Army running back Larry Dixon, who had 174 rushing yards against Buffalo, ran for just 60 yards on 19 carries against the Cardinal. His fumble in the second quarter was costly.

Stanford opened with a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Hogan completed all five passes he attempted on the drive, including a 23-yard touchdown pass to Cajuste.

Army provided Stanford with a scoring opportunity late in the second quarter when Dixon fumbled at the Army 15-yard line with 1:40 left in the half.

“It was 0-7, and they gave me the ball and I fumbled it, so a lot of it falls on me,” Dixon said.

Linebacker Kevin Anderson recovered the fumble for Stanford, which needed four plays to turn the turnover into a touchdown. Hogan finished the drive off by lobbing a 2-yard touchdown pass to the 6-foot-4 Cajuste on a third-down play to make it 14-0.

Stanford bullied Army on its first possession of the third quarter, marching 98 yards on eight plays to make it 21-0. All the yardage on that drive came on the ground until Hogan hit Cajuste on 15-yard scoring pass on a third-and-goal play.

“They’re a lot bigger,” Monken said. “Every team we play is a lot bigger than us. We’re not going to win many football games unless we play next to perfect on assignments.”

NOTES: The Black Knights completed their first three passes of the game, which made them 10-for-10 through the air for the season before backup QB A.J. Schurr threw Army’s first incompletion of the season in the fourth quarter. ... RB Remound Wright, Stanford’s leading rusher after two games, did not play because of a foot injury. ... Stanford has a bye next weekend, followed by its first two road games of the season on Sept. 27 at Washington and Oct. 4 at Notre Dame. ... Army last played at Stanford in 1979, and the Black Knights won that game 17-13.