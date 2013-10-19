Preview: Army at Temple

Army began playing college football in 1890 and Terry Baggett is fresh off the best-ever rushing performance in school annals as the Black Knights enter Saturday’s road game at Temple. The junior rushed for a school-record 304 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries as Army routed Eastern Michigan last week and suddenly ranks ninth nationally with 744 yards. Winless Temple allows 192.8 yards per game on the ground but has defeated Army in five consecutive seasons.

Baggett had a 96-yard scoring run — second-longest in school history — during his magical performance. “On that 96-yard run, all I did was run straight down the field,” Baggett said. “I didn’t have to make anybody miss. That is a sign of great execution by everyone else and that makes it easy.” Freshman quarterback P.J. Walker makes his second consecutive start for the Owls, who have scored 20 points or fewer in four of their six games.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Temple -3.

ABOUT ARMY (3-4): Army leads the nation in rushing offense at 352.3 yards per game, and Baggett has a lot of help in the backfield. Baggett (9.7 average per carry), junior Larry Dixon (506 yards, 7.3) and junior Trenton Turrentine (309 yards, 7.0) are all averaging at least 7 yards per carry. Junior quarterback Angel Santiago has rushed for 402 yards and four touchdowns, and freshman receiver Xavier Moss has 18 receptions. Army allows 28.6 points and 402.9 yards per game and senior safety Thomas Holloway (team-best 48 tackles) missed the Eastern Michigan game with an ankle injury and his status for Temple hasn’t yet been determined.

ABOUT TEMPLE (0-6): Walker passed for 200 yards and two touchdowns against Cincinnati in his first start and is hoping to pump life into an offense averaging just 16.5 points, 113th nationally out of 123 FBS programs. Junior running back Kenneth Harper has rushed for 322 yards and six touchdowns, while senior receiver Ryan Alderman has 20 catches for 305 yards. The Owls are allowing 29 points and 510.8 yards per game but possess a bona fide star in sophomore outside linebacker Tyler Matakevich, who had 15 tackles against Cincinnati to raise his season total to 82, second-best nationally.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Temple has a 6-4 series lead after posting a 63-32 victory over the Black Knights last season.

2. Matakevich has reached double figures in tackles in five of six games.

3. Black Knights junior S Geoffrey Bacon (wrist) has missed three consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Army 41, Temple 27