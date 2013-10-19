Temple 33, Army 14: P.J. Walker passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns as the Owls routed the Black Knights for their first win of the season.

Jalen Fitzpatrick caught four passes for 128 yards, including a 37-yard scoring pass, as Temple (1-6) gave coach Matt Rhule his first career victory. Zaire Williams rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Army (3-5) allowed the first 33 points of the game while losing its sixth straight game against the Owls. Terry Baggett rushed for just 24 yards on seven carries one week after setting a school record with 304 rushing yards.

Kenneth Harper scored on a 1-yard run and Fitzpatrick caught a touchdown pass as Temple took a 14-0 first-quarter lead. Walker threw a 39-yard scoring pass to John Christopher with 3:43 left in the first half and Nate Smith scored on a 19-yard fumble return 17 seconds later to build the lead to 26.

Williams scored on a 15-yard scamper in the third quarter to make it 33-0. Backup quarterback Kelvin White got Army on the board with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Patrick Laird with 3:19 left in the third quarter and White scored on a 1-yard run 12 seconds into the final stanza.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Owls CB Tavon Young and OLB Tyler Matakevich posted interceptions of White in the fourth quarter for Temple’s first two picks of the season. … Army starting quarterback Angel Santiago departed in the second quarter with an ankle injury. … Matakevich also had a fumble recovery as Temple forced four turnovers.