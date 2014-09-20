Preview: Army at Wake Forest

Wake Forest will try for its eighth straight victory over Army on Saturday when it hosts the Black Knights in its final nonconference game before starting ACC play. The Demon Deacons have yet to defeat an FBS school under first-year coach Dave Clawson, losing at Louisiana-Monroe (17-10) and Utah State (36-24) on the road with their only victory coming over Gardner-Webb at home, 23-7. And things get a whole lot tougher after facing Army for Wake Forest with back-to-back road trips to Louisville and defending national champion Florida State to start ACC action.

The Demon Deacons didn’t get back from Utah State until 7 a.m. on Sunday morning which was a cause for concern for Clawson, who knows preparing for Army’s Wishbone attack presents some special challenges for his defense. “It creates a lot more problems for the Army prep,” Clawson told the Winston-Salem Journal about the late return flight home. “I mean, when you play these games you prefer to have a long week afterward because you basically lose a day on the flight back.”

TIME: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Army -2.5

ABOUT ARMY (1-1): The Black Knights opened their season with a 47-39 victory over Buffalo and began a three-game road trip with a 35-0 loss at Stanford. Army ranks 19th in the nation in rushing offense (269.5 ypg) and is led by 5-foot-11, 239-pound running back Larry Dixon, who has rushed for 234 yards on 39 carries and scored two touchdowns. Quarterback Angel Santiago is a perfect 8-of-8 passing for 109 yards and has also rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (1-2): The Demon Deacons are starting a true freshman, John Wofford, at quarterback and so far there have been some growing pains as he has completed 62-of-110 passes and thrown six interceptions compared to just four touchdowns. It doesn’t help that the offensive line, which is also young and has been plagued by injuries, allowed six sacks at Utah State and seven in the opening loss at UL-Monroe. Defensive tackle Josh Banks was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week following the loss at Utah State after recording seven tackles, including a sack, and returning an interception 70 yards for a touchdown.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Wake Forest S Ryan Janvion had a career-high 18 tackles in the loss at Utah State.

2. The Demon Deacons have 28 freshmen or sophomores on their two-deep, which is tied for fourth-most in the country this season.

3. Wake Forest leads the series 9-4, including 5-0 at home, and has won the last seven in a row.

PREDICTION: Army 27, Wake Forest 24