Wake Forest 24, Army 21: True freshman quarterback John Wolford passed for 238 yards and two touchdowns as the host Demon Deacons rallied in the fourth quarter to pull out the victory.

Wolford completed 25-of-35 passes as Wake Forest (2-2) defeated Army for the seventh straight time. Isaiah Robinson rushed for 60 yards on 17 carries, including a 15-yard touchdown run for the game’s first score, and E.J. Scott caught five passes for 64 yards, including the game-winning touchdown with 6:45 remaining.

Quarterback Angel Santiago rushed for a game-high 123 yards on 21 carries and scored a touchdown for Army (1-2), which lost despite rushing for 341 yards. Fullback Larry Dixon added 92 yards on 16 carries, including a 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for the Black Knights, who were hurt by two lost fumbles and seven penalties.

Army controlled the ball for over 20 minutes in the first half while building a 21-14 halftime advantage, rushing for 232 yards in the process. Wake Forest led 14-7 early in the second quarter after Wolford hit tight end Cam Serigne with a 6-yard touchdown pass, but the Black Knights scored the next 14 points on a 1-yard run by Santiago and a 4-yard halfback pass from Joe Walker to wide receiver Xavier Moss.

Wake Forest closed to within 21-17 on a 20-yard field goal by Mike Weaver with 14:13 to go. After the Demon Deacons the took the lead for good with an impressive 11-play, 84-yard drive capped by a 12-yard touchdown pass from Wolford to Scott, the Black Knights drove to midfield but Santiago lost a fumble while scrambling on 3rd-and-20 to end Army’s comeback hopes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wake Forest S Ryan Janvion, who had a career-high 18 tackles a week earlier in a loss at Utah State, finished with a game-high 12 tackles, including 10 solo. ... Weaver’s 20-yard field goal in the fourth quarter made him 6-for-6 to start his career, tying the Wake Forest school record set by Tracy Lounsbury in 1969. ... Santiago, who came in a perfect 8-of-8 passing for 109 yards this season, threw his first incompletion of the season in the first quarter and finished 2-of-4 for 14 yards.