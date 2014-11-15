Western Kentucky 52, Army 24: Leon Allen set school and Conference USA records with 345 yards rushing and Brandon Doughty accounted for four scores as the host Hilltoppers won for the third time in four games.

Allen carried 33 times and scored three touchdowns, averaging 10.5 yards per attempt. Doughty completed 16-of-25 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing TD for Western Kentucky (5-5), while Jared Dangerfield, Willie McNeal and Nicholas Norris caught one touchdown apiece.

Larry Dixon rushed 15 times for 131 yards and quarterback Angel Santiago added 78 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Black Knights (3-7), who lost for the fourth time in five games. Army allowed 383 rushing yards as the Hilltoppers totaled 561 yards of total offense.

Allen’s 12-yard touchdown run and Doughty’s 15-yard scoring scamper staked Western Kentucky to a 14-7 advantage after one quarter, and after the teams swapped field goals, McNeal hauled in Doughty’s 45-yard pass on the final play of the first half for a 24-10 Western Kentucky lead. Allen broke loose on the opening play of the second half for an 80-yard touchdown to push the cushion to 21 points.

Army pulled within 14 points twice in the third on two long touchdown runs, a 54-yarder by Santiago and Dixon’s 58-yarder. But the Hilltoppers responded each time, Doughty hitting Dangerfield from 6-yards out with 47 seconds left in the third and Allen’s 1-yard TD 45 seconds into the fourth before Doughty and Norris hooked up on a 9-yard score with 10:24 remaining.