Yale 49, Army 43 (OT): Tyler Varga ran for 185 yards and five scores, including the winning touchdown from 3 yards out in overtime, as the host Bulldogs capped a raucous rally versus the Black Knights.

Morgan Roberts completed 23-of-40 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown for FCS member Yale (2-0), which trailed 36-22 in the third quarter, and 43-36 in the fourth, before Varga wore down a weary Army defense. The senior leader from Canada had 28 carries, captaining a running attack that mounted 335 yards and six scores against an FBS defense, igniting the fans to storm the field after the OT plunge.

A.J. Schurr compiled 135 yards and one touchdown, and Angel Santiago and Aaron Kemper combined for 171 yards and two more scores on the ground for Army (1-3), but Daniel Grochowski missed a 43-yard field-goal attempt at the end of regulation, as well as a 25-yarder in overtime. The Black Knights led 21-14 at the half, but allowed five scoring drives from there on en route to their third consecutive loss.

Roberts spread the ball around, connecting with nine different receivers, including Grant Wallace, who had six catches for 101 yards. Deon Randall and Stephen Buric combined for seven grabs and 106 yards, as the Bulldogs churned out 36 first downs and owned the ball for an impressive 31:05.

Army, in its first season under coach Jeff Monken, let a lead slip in the fourth quarter of a 21-17 loss to Wake Forest last week, and has plenty of work to do on defense. Monken, trying to instill a new culture while maintaining the age-old tradition and well-respected offensive strategy, has a chance to bounce back, as the Black Knights will play Ball State, Rice and Kent State – teams that were a combined 1-9 headed into this weekend -- in the next three weeks.