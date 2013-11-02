Preview: Auburn at Arkansas

An issue with game film has added even more spice to Saturday’s contest between No. 11 Auburn and host Arkansas as first-year Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema revealed that the Tigers left out a wide-angle view of a two-point conversion set. “There are just some clips that haven’t - shall we say, the TV copy doesn’t match the film copy,” Bielema said. The SEC, which has a bylaw stating such instances should be dealt with internally, reportedly “did not have a major issue” with the film.

Bielema may have bigger problems as Arkansas has lost five straight since starting 3-0 while yielding 52 points in each of its two latest setbacks - to No. 18 South Carolina and No. 1 Alabama - while scoring only seven against the Gamecocks and getting blanked by the Crimson Tide. Auburn quarterback Nick Marshall, who injured his shoulder in the Tigers’ 45-10 victory over Florida Atlantic last week, is expected to play, according to WBRC Fox 6 Birmingham. Auburn has won four straight games since a 35-21 loss at LSU on Sept. 21 and must keep winning if it is to make the Nov. 30 showdown versus Alabama determine who represents the West Division in the SEC title game.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Auburn -8

ABOUT AUBURN (7-1, 3-1 SEC): ”We’ll always operate with the utmost integrity in everything we do,” said Tigers coach Gus Malzahn in reference to the film issue, while Malzahn in the preseason called it a “joke” when Bielema said that hurry-up, no-huddle offenses lead to more injuries. Malzahn’s quick-tempo attack leads the SEC with 315.4 rushing yards per game - well ahead of second-place Missouri (224.5) - and is fifth in the nation. Leading the way is the four-pronged attack of Tre Mason (753 yards, 5.8 per carry, nine touchdowns), Cameron Artis-Payne (510, 7.1, five), Marshall (461, 5.7, five) and Corey Grant (451, 10.0, four).

ABOUT ARKANSAS (3-5, 0-4): Bielema was 68-24 in seven seasons with Wisconsin and had never lost more than four in a row before coming to Arkansas, where he has yet to win a game in the country’s toughest conference. The Razorbacks, who are playing their fifth straight ranked opponent, have the worst offense in the SEC at 20.4 points per game and have only mustered 17 points in their last three games combined. Running back Alex Collins, the first freshman in SEC history to start his career with three 100-yard rushing games, has been held to 79 yards in four games since conference play began.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Malzahn, who grew up in Arkansas and played for the Razorbacks before becoming their offensive coordinator, is 0-3 in three trips to Fayetteville as an assistant.

2. Auburn has won 83 straight games when scoring 30 or more points.

3. Arkansas has won four of the last five meetings, including a 24-7 victory last season.

PREDICTION: Auburn 45, Arkansas 24