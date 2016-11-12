Preview: Auburn at Georgia

Eighth-ranked Auburn is rolling toward a SEC West showdown with Alabama, but the health of the Tigers’ backfield is in focus heading into Saturday’s trip to Georgia. Quarterback Sean White – who did not start in last week’s 23-16 victory over Vanderbilt due to a shoulder injury before playing the second half – is expected to play, but leading rusher Kamryn Pettway remains questionable after suffering a leg injury on a 60-yard run late in the contest.

“I’ll know more later in the week, but he is planning on practicing,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn told reporters Tuesday regarding Pettway, who leads the SEC in rushing and is fourth nationally with 138.3 yards per game. The Bulldogs open a three-game homestand to close the season after sliding past Kentucky 27-24 last week, just Georgia’s second victory in its past six contests. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship booted four field goals in the victory, including the game winner as time expired, and freshman quarterback Jacob Eason calmly led the Bulldogs down the field in the closing seconds. “Jacob managed it well,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart told reporters. “He made some good decisions.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Auburn -10

ABOUT AUBURN (7-2, 5-1 SEC): The Tigers dodged Vanderbilt’s upset bid thanks in part to their defense, which held the Commodores to three points and 135 yards of total offense in the second half. Pettway has averaged 192.5 rushing yards per game with six touchdowns in his past four games, and has topped 100 yards six times in eight games this season. White looked solid in completing 10-of-13 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown after the offense struggled under John Franklin III in the first two quarters.

ABOUT GEORGIA (5-4, 3-4): The Bulldogs rebounded from a dreadful offensive performance against Florida (164 yards of total offense), finishing with 460 yards against the Wildcats as Eason completed 17-of-31 passes for 245 yards. Georgia’s rushing attack has sputtered throughout much of the season, but Sony Michel (127 yards) and Nick Chubb (85 yards) combined to average 5.3 yards per carry last week. Georgia’s defense ranks third in the SEC against the run (118.2 yards per game), but faces a strong test against the nation’s third-best rushing attack (Auburn averages 299.8 yards rushing per contest).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Georgia leads “The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry” 56-55-8, winning 10 of the past 14 meetings.

2. The Tigers have held seven opponents to 16 points or fewer.

3. Auburn K Daniel Carlson leads the SEC and is sixth nationally in scoring (11.2 points per game).

PREDICTION: Auburn 27, Georgia 20