Preview: Auburn at Kansas State

As a member of the Southeastern Conference, Auburn faces plenty of elite opponents - both at home and on the road. However, the Tigers tend to play it safe when it comes to their non-conference schedule, as Thursday’s matchup against Kansas State will mark the first time since 2002 that Auburn is playing a true road game against a ranked, non-conference opponent. The fifth-ranked Tigers have put up 104 points through two games thanks to a dominant rushing attack, while the 20th-ranked Wildcats know they need to improve upon their performance in Week 2.

“It’s going to take a heck of a lot of work,” Kansas State quarterback Jake Waters said, “and a heck of a lot of preparation and going out and executing (to beat Auburn). It is going to be a tough game, no matter what. We will be fortunate to come out on top. If we do, it will be a game that puts a stamp on the start of the season, but we have a lot of work still to do.” The Wildcats needed 19 unanswered points to defeat Iowa State 32-28 their last time out, while the Tigers dismantled San Jose State 59-13 but will have their work cut out for them against coach Bill Snyder’s crew. “That’s one of the toughest places to play,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “They’ve got an outstanding coach who’s a legend. You can just watch them on film and they’re very, very good at what they do. ... This will be our first road test. We’re going on the road to a top 20 team, and any time you go on the road (against) a top 20, you better have your ‘A’ game. That’s our challenge.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Kansas State -9.5

ABOUT AUBURN (2-0): The Tigers had 358 rushing yards against San Jose State and rank seventh nationally with 330 per game while running for at least 200 in 13 consecutive contests. Quarterback Nick Marshall has not had to do much through the first two weeks, but he still has guided Auburn to 12 straight games of at least 30 points - a school record. Defensively, the Tigers registered 10 tackles for loss against San Jose State, including three by defensive tackle Montravius Adams.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (2-0): Following a 39-point win over Stephen F. Austin in Week 1, the Wildcats needed a second-half rally that included two rushing touchdowns by Waters - who finished with a career-high 138 yards on the ground - to defeat the Cyclones. Charles Jones also ran for a pair of scores as Kansas State recorded its first come-from-behind victory since 2011. The Wildcats continue to receive strong play from senior wideout Tyler Lockett, who racked up 136 receiving yards against Iowa State and needs one more 100-yard effort to break the school record of 10 that he currently shares with Jordy Nelson (2005-07) and Quincy Morgan (1999-2000).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Auburn has not allowed a second-half touchdown this season.

2. The Tigers lead the all-time series 3-0, including a 23-13 triumph in the last matchup in 2007.

3. The Wildcats are 12-for-12 with 10 touchdowns when inside the red zone.

PREDICTION: Auburn 33, Kansas State 29