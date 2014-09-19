Auburn escapes against frustrated Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Championship-caliber teams find ways to win when they don’t play well. Teams that are “that close” look for reasons why they fell short.

“A very tough-earned victory,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said after his fifth-ranked Tigers escaped with a 20-14 victory over No. 20 Kansas State on Thursday night at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. “They were everything we thought they would be.”

Kansas State was left wondering what could have been.

“We should have won that game,” Wildcats quarterback Jake Waters said. “There’s no excuse for that. It almost hurts more to get beat like that. To leave that many points on the field is frustrating. To play a great team like that and have a chance to win and not make the plays we needed to make is really frustrating.”

Auburn (3-0) scored 10 unanswered points in the second half, then held off Kansas State.

Two methodical, second-half drives turned the game.

The Tigers had a 15-play, 80-yard drive capped by quarterback Nick Marshall’s 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver D‘haquille Williams. Following an interception, the Tigers went 39 yards on 12 plays, and Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal to give Auburn a 20-7 lead.

“My confidence level is real high right now,” Marshall said. “Last year I probably would have flushed out of the pocket and everything, but this year I trust my linemen with everything, and I know they trust me, so I stay in the pocket and deliver the ball, and he made the catch.”

Related Coverage Preview: Auburn at Kansas State

Kansas State (2-1) answered Auburn’s final points with an 11-play, 65-yard drive to cut the lead to 20-14. Running back Charles Jones’ 1-yard run from the Wildcat formation capped the march.

Auburn took the ensuing kickoff and ran out the final 3:49. The key play was a 39-yard pass to Williams on third-and-9 from the Tigers’ 37-yard line.

“Three forward and one back,” Kansas State coach Bill Snyder said when asked if his team took a step forward against the high-powered Auburn offense. “We played hard. We were responsible. It’s the kind of offense that you have to have discipline (against). I thought we did that for the most part. We gave up plays late that hurt us a bit.”

Kansas State defensive end Ryan Mueller did not pin the loss on missed opportunities on offense.

“Our defense could have played a little bit better,” he said. “We didn’t make plays when we could have made plays. It was a collective team loss. You could say the defense stepped up, but in the fourth quarter, if we got that (third-down) stop, it’s a different ballgame.”

The win was anything but comfortable for Auburn. The Tigers finished with 359 total yards, 185 below their season average.

“They were filling gaps quick,” Malzahn said. “They were daring us to throw it, and I was probably a little bit stubborn a few times, but then I think they did a good job of tipping some balls. We had some guys open and they did a good job of getting hands on some balls in the throwing lanes.”

Kansas State kicker Jack Cantele missed three field-goal attempts: 31 yards in the first quarter, 43 yards on the final play of the first half, and 22 yards in the third quarter after a drive stalled on the Auburn 5-yard line. Snyder said two of the three were caused by bad snaps and bad holds.

Auburn blew chances, too. Marshall finished 17-for-31 for 231 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception, but the Tigers dropped numerous passes.

In what was expected to be a high-scoring affair, both offenses coughed and sputtered most of the first half. After punting five times in their first two games, the Tigers punted three times in their first four drives against the Wildcats.

Kansas State had a little more success moving the ball, but the Wildcats kept making mistakes. They had one turnover in their first two games but two in the first quarter Thursday.

Auburn had just one first down on its opening drive before punting. Kansas State got one first down before Waters fumbled the ball away at his own 20.

The Tigers went three-and-out and settled for a 34-yard Carlson field goal.

Kansas State answered with a 74-yard drive, but on second-and-goal at the Auburn 1-yard line, Waters fired a pass that went through the hands of wide receiver Tyler Lockett and was intercepted by Tigers defensive back Jonathan Jones in the end zone.

“It was just one of those plays,” Lockett said. “I just dropped the ball. I don’t know what happened. I‘m still trying to figure it out.”

Both teams traded punts before Kansas State finally got on the board. Lockett returned Auburn’s fourth punt of the half to the Wildcats’ 43-yard line. Fifth-year senior running back DeMarcus Robinson scored his first career touchdown with 4:56 left in the half to give Kansas State a 7-3 lead. It was the first time that Auburn trailed this season.

Auburn scored its first touchdown with 1:34 left in the half on a nine-play, 73-yard drive, capped by a 40-yard catch-and-run by wide receiver Ricardo Louis to make the score 10-7 at halftime.

Louis beat the Kansas State secondary on broken coverage and two broken tackles.

NOTES: The attendance was 53,046, the fifth-largest home crowd in Kansas State history and the school’s 15th consecutive sellout. ... Auburn improved to 4-0 in the all-time series. The Tigers earned a 45-32 victory in Manhattan in 1978, plus two victories at home. ... Auburn was the highest-ranked nonconference opponent to visit Manhattan since then-No. 2 Penn State defeated Kansas State 17-14 in 1969. ... The last time Kansas State defeated a team from the Southeastern Conference in the regular season was a 23-9 victory over Kentucky on Sept. 11, 1982.