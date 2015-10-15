Preview: Auburn at Kentucky

October typically finds Kentucky thinking about the start of basketball practice, but four victories in five games has football squarely in the spotlight as the hot Wildcats host Auburn on Thursday. Kentucky sits in second place in the SEC East and, despite not having leading rusher Stanley Williams in its last game Oct. 4, rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to dodge Eastern Kentucky’s upset bid 34-27 in overtime.

Williams, who is eighth nationally in yards per carry (7.3), sat with what Kentucky coach Mark Stoops deemed “personal issues,” but will start against an Auburn team seeking stability at quarterback. Sean White replaced Jeremy Johnson three games into the season, but Auburn coach Gus Malzahn told reporters he would not decide on a starter until later in the week. Whoever plays – and it is possible both players see time under center – has to do something to get the Tigers’ passing attack on track. Auburn ranks 113th nationally in passing offense and saw standout receiver Duke Williams dismissed from the team last week.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Auburn --2

ABOUT AUBURN (3-2, 0-2 SEC): The Tigers arguably are the country’s biggest disappointment this side of Oregon, plummeting from seventh in the nation in preseason to last place in the SEC West. Johnson threw six interceptions in three games and lined up at wide receiver in last week’s 35-21 victory over San Jose State, while White is 26-for-38 for 296 yards and no touchdowns in his first two contests. Defensive back Johnathan Ford is tied for sixth in the SEC with 49 tackles and set a career high with 14 last week, but the Tigers are allowing 412 yards per contest.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (4-1, 2-1 SEC): The Wildcats sorely missed Williams, rushing for only 55 yards against Eastern Kentucky, but were bailed out by a strong performance from quarterback Patrick Towles (329 yards, three touchdown passes). Kentucky’s offense has been inconsistent but the Wildcats have scored on each of their 16 trips inside the red zone this season, including 12 touchdowns. Defensive tackle Cory Johnson set a school record for defensive linemen with a career-high 19 tackles against Eastern Kentucky, and linebacker Josh Forrest has a team-high 49.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Auburn has won 16 of the past 17 matchups with Kentucky and has not lost in Lexington since 1966.

2. The Wildcats will get LT Jordan Swindle (groin) and DT Regie Meant (shoulder) back after both missed time the past two games.

3. Auburn RB Peyton Barber ranks sixth in the SEC in rushing with 558 yards -- 284 on 55 carries the past two weeks combined -- and scored five touchdowns against San Jose State.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 24, Auburn 20